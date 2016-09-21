Trust will not buy Wellington Railway Station but looking at other sites

KENT BLECHYNDEN/FAIRFAX NZ The Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust will not be buying Wellington railway station.

The Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust (PNBST) has ended negotiations to buy Wellington railway station.

Last October the trust's commercial arm triggered a process to begin negotiations to purchase the site, after KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy said it was too big for the state-owned company's needs.

But PNBST chairman Neville Baker said the trust, which had the right of first refusal to buy the site, had decided not to buy it.

"We have not been able to proceed in buying it. The last discussion we had was that it would probably be offered on the open market."

READ MORE:

* Settlement trust confident it will own Wellington station within six months

* Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust want to buy Wellington railway station

* Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust closing on Shelly Bay sale

* Peter Jackson's hi-tech plans for Wellington's Matiu Island tourism

If it came up for offer again the trust would continue to take an interest, Baker said.​

Toarangatira Pomare, chairman of the trust's commercial board, Taranaki Whānui, said other sites where it the trust had the right of first refusal were being assessed.

In the trust's 2016 annual report Pomare said purchasing and selling on had increased revenue for the PNBST combined group.

"By identifying properties where the [right of first refusal could be exercised and managing the on sale of selected properties carefully, revenues of $1.825 million were achieved and after costs we realised more than $400,000."

Profits were expected to grow as the commercial board further developed its investment profile around Wellington.

The trust had reaffirmed its right to purchase the former Miramar South School site and was aware of Wellington Airport's interest in the site, the report says.

- Stuff