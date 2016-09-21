Deloitte Fast 50 winners for Auckland and upper North Island announced

CHRIS MCKEEN/FAIRFAX NZ Award-winning Auckland chef Michael Meredith helped Eat My Lunch become labelled as a business to watch by the Deloitte Fast 50 judges.

Mobile payments technology company Pushpay has picked up two gongs at the regional Deloitte Fast 50 awards.

The NZX-listed company which provides mobile commerce tools for payments between consumers and merchants, claimed fastest growing technology business and fastest growing exporter in the Auckland and Upper North Island region of the annual competition.

The Deloitte Fast 50 index, national category winners and national rising star will be unveiled as part of the Deloitte Festival of Fast Growth, held in Auckland on November 16.

The index ranks some of the nation's fastest growing businesses from a range of sectors based on their revenue growth over the past three years.

Regional winners were announced at cocktail events held around the country on Wednesday night.

Car hire company Snap Rentals took out the fastest growing services business for the Auckland and upper North Island region, while All Blacks Tours won fastest growing retail or consumer products business.

Water and energy monitoring equipment company Outpost Central won fastest growing agriculture business for the region and mortgage brokers Global Financial Services was named fastest growing mature business.

Rising star awards are given to businesses that do not qualify for the main Fast 50 list but are recognised as early-stage, innovative, high potential companies.

The Auckland and upper North Island rising star title went to crime prevention and law enforcement assistance company Auror.

Auror helps retailers streamline incident reporting for their stores and promotes in-store employee safety.

Rising stars to watch were big data science company Parrot Analytics, The Pure Food Co, which makes puree meals for people with eating difficulties and Eat My Lunch which gives one free lunch to a child in need for every lunch it sells.

Deloitte private partner Bill Hale said a high level of diversity among this year's regional winners showed any type of business no matter their location could do well with the right approach.

"A common theme behind their success is the ability to identify and then capitalise on a point of difference from their competitors. They do a specific thing very well and they really try and nail that niche," Hale said.

