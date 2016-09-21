John Waller loses cancer battle

Auckland businessman and director John Waller.

Auckland businessman and director John Waller has lost his battle with cancer.

BNZ chief executive Anthony Healy confirmed Waller's death, saying "John's business career was an outstanding one. It was characterised by the exercise of a brilliant mind, achievement and influence, often during the most challenging of times".

Waller, ONZM, stood down from the chairmanship of BNZ last year, and from the Fonterra board in August. He had also been a partner of pwc and the Eden Park Trust Board chairman.

- Stuff