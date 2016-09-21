Rising southern stars recognised in Fast 50

SUPPLIED Blis chief executive Brian Watson has forecast the company will make its first profit next year.

Rising stars in the southern business world have been recognised in the 2016 Deloitte Fast 50.

Regional category winners and regional Rising Stars of the 2016 Deloitte Fast 50 were announced on Wednesday night at cocktail events throughout New Zealand.

The Deloitte Fast 50 celebrates the country's 50 fastest growing companies, and also celebrates local success stories.

Deloitte partner Mike Horne said the diversity among this year's regional winners indicated growth across a number of sectors, and showed that any type of business, from anywhere in New Zealand, could succeed with the right approach.

"A number of these businesses operate nationally and internationally from their bases in the Dunedin and Lower South Island region, which is testament to the fact that you don't need to live in a big city to achieve phenomenal year-on-year growth."

Increasing interest in the Rising Star category in the south reflected "the emerging entrepreneurial spirit across a number of sectors... The rise of these new and innovative businesses will only add to the vibrancy of our economy", Horne said.

In the past two years companies from Dunedin and the lower South Island have represented about 12 per cent of the Fast 50 Index, showing that the region punched well above its weight in terms of population size, he said.

This year's Dunedin and Lower South Island regional category and regional Rising Star winners are:

Fastest Growing Services Business - New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty (Queenstown)

Fastest Growing Retail or Consumer Products Business - Payless Energy (Dunedin)

Fastest Growing Technology Business - MajorDomo (Queenstown)

Fastest Growing Exporter - Blis Technologies (Dunedin)

Fastest Growing Manufacturer - MaxRaft (Queenstown)

Fastest Growing Agriculture Business - IFS Growth (Invercargill)

Fastest Growing Mature Business - Blis Technologies (Dunedin)

Rising Star - Bison (Dunedin)

Rising Star - One to Watch - High Performance Academy (Queenstown)

In addition, Compass Agribusiness, while not a regional winner given the strength of the Agribusiness category this year, features on the list for a second year in a row.

The companies have now earned the right to join other high growth companies from around the country at the annual Deloitte Festival of Fast Growth in Auckland in November, where the final rankings and growth percentages of the national Fast 50 index, plus the national category winners and national Rising Star winner, will be announced.

