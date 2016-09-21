Westpac closing 19 branches across New Zealand

KIRSTY LAWRENCE Westpac on Broadway Ave is one of 19 branches around New Zealand on the chopping block.

Westpac is axing 19 of its branches around the country - news that has come as a blow to small town New Zealand.

A spokeswoman said customers were rapidly changing the way they bank and expect 24/7 access to their banking. The closures would happen in Kamo, Raglan, Otorohanga, Putaruru, Te Aroha, Cherrywood, Whangamata, Broadway Ave, Wainuiomata, Waikanae, Carterton, Takaka, Stoke, Fendalton Mall, Bishopdale, Gardens, Fairlie, Ranfurly and Te Anau, in early November.

One of the worst hit towns is Fairlie, and Mackenzie District Mayor Claire Barlow said the move was disappointing.

But she said the had listened somewhat to locals' fears and was intending to put several measures in place to compensate for the loss of services.

That included leaving the bank's ATM in place, providing a cash deposit box so businesses can still bank cash, and providing a public computer in town so people could access internet banking.

Kapiti Coast District councillor, mayoral candidate and organiser of a protest at the bank late last month, K Gurunathan, feared for the elderly.

The changes were slowly strangling small towns, he said, and older people needed an "interface" with real people.

"It looks like a transition situation, where everything is moving online. But then what are the social consequences? The more they take these services away, the more isolated and insecure people will feel. I'm talking mostly about the elderly."

The mayor of Kapiti Ross Church said it was sad for staff and customers, and he hoped that Westpac would do all they could to relocate staff and look after customers.

"It's always sad when we lose a local business."

First Union spokeswoman Tali Williams said the closures were a blow.

"We know our members will be devastated about these losses.

"The focus now is towards making sure there are ample redeployment opportunities for people to go to work in other Westpac branches. Where that is not possible we'll want to see that they get their redundancy entitlements and can move on with the rest of their lives."

Banking commentator David Tripe was not surprised by the move.

"It will keep on happening," he said.

He expected the other banks to follow Westpac's lead.

"It's just a matter of timing, different places at different times ... If people are realistic the presence of branches or otherwise is not a huge deal."

Tripe said when he worked at a bank, it was apparent that the customers who spent the most time in a branch were not those who were the most valuable in terms of profit to the bank.

"I had a feeling we were providing a social service to some groups of customers ... that is probably not a completely isolated problem. If you could guarantee that the people coming in were all wonderful customers who you could cross-sell to, that would be good. But that's often not what is happening."

