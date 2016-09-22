Reserve Bank expected to leave OCR unchanged but signal cuts are coming

ROBERT KITCHIN/FAIRFAX NZ Reserve Bank deputy governor Grant Spencer and governor Graeme Wheeler during the release of the financial stability report.

Graeme Wheeler, governor of the Reserve Bank, is expected to leave interest rates unchanged on Thursday, but hint that the official cash rate (OCR) may be cut in the coming months.

At 9am the Wellington-based central bank will release a one-page statement on it review of the benchmark interest rate.

Market economists unanimously expect that Wheeler will leave the OCR, which influences interest rates on bank deposits and mortgages, unchanged at the record low of 2 per cent.

Maarten Holl/FAIRFAX NZ On Thursday the Reserve Bank is set to review the official cash rate, the benchmark rate which influences interest rates on mortgages and deposits.

Even before Statistics New Zealand released figures this month showing the economy grew at 3.6 per cent in the year to June 30, Wheeler was expected to wait until at least November to deliver another cut, which he hinted at in August.

Throughout most of 2016 Wheeler has strongly warned about the risks posed to the economy of the strong New Zealand dollar, and the impact it has on inflation, which is below 1 per cent.

BUSINESS NEWS/Radio New Zealand The Reserve Bank seems certain to sit on the sidelines when it issues its latest interest rate review statement at nine o'clock.

This is likely to mean that he will cut the OCR to 1.75 per cent in an attempt to weaken the exchange rate, make exports more competitive and push up prices.

Early on Thursday morning, the US Federal Reserve opted not to raise its benchmark rate, but hinted that it may increase the cost of borrowing before the end of the year.

Were it to do so, the move could ease pressure on the New Zealand dollar, which is being supported by our relatively high interest rates.

- Audio courtesy of RNZ

- Stuff