The passengers on the bus go chirp, bark, meow

At the end of every month Karyn McLauchlan takes a nine-day trip transporting pets across the country.

Each month, Waikato woman Karyn McLauchlan gets behind the wheel of her bus and takes a nine-day trip from Auckland to Invercargill and back.

During her journey, she picks up and drops off over 100 passengers.

Petbus Ltd owner Karyn McLauchlan travels the length of the country to deliver pets to their new homes.

However, it's far from your typical busload.

Some riders have four legs, some have whiskers and others have a beak and wings.

A jack russell puppy from Kihikihi was the first to hitch a ride this month.

McLauchlan runs Petbus Ltd, which transports animals to their new homes.

On Thursday, she left Te Awamutu to begin her September trip.

A jack russell puppy from Kihikihi was the first aboard.

The pooch will travel all the way to Ashburton and will have plenty of other animals for company, including other puppies, dogs, cats, kittens, chooks, quail, pigeons, ducks, pheasants, birds, rabbits, piglets, lambs, young goats, rats, mice, guinea pigs, bearded dragons, blue tongues, and turtles. Once there was even an ant farm.

McLauchlan started the Petbus in 2006 after a bad experience with transporting puppies on an airline.

She was a blue heeler dog breeder and had put three puppies on a flight from Hamilton to Wellington. Two died.

McLauchlan believes the pups were left out in the hot sun on the asphalt. The third never fully recovered.

"That's when I decided I didn't want to fly puppies any more and began delivering myself."

McLauchlan bought a van and began delivering her own pups.

Before long, other dog breeders heard about her and began using the transport service.

"From there, the business just grew and grew and it quickly went from a hobby I was doing for myself to what it is now."

She eventually added a trailer to the van, then upgraded to the bus, then added a trailer to that.

McLauchlan said she is now ready to upgrade again, this time to a coach.

She said when she's on the road, it is a full-on job for her and son Hamish.

"We're driving from about 6.30am till 7pm every day. During that time, we're constantly cleaning and making sure everyone's got water.

"It's a big responsibility to deliver these pets safely to their new homes."

McLauchlan herself has two labradors, one maltese shih tzu, two lorikeets, 10 budgies, two horses and two cats.

"We have a bit of a zoo at home as well."

At the beginning of each month pet owners can make a booking on the Petbus website to reserve a spot on the bus for their pet.

"Basically, if someone finds a puppy from Dunedin and they can't transport it up, they can contact us and if our travel times and dates coincide, they can make a booking and we'll do the trip for them."

The bus has around 25 different sized cages, plus lots of tiny ones for birds and 18 dog cages in the trailer.

All of the cages are equipped with mats or feeding bowls specific to the animal and owners can purchase extra blankets for their pet's comfort.

Owners can also pack specific food for their pets, or rely on McLauchlan's regular stock.

The cost of the trip varies depending on the animal and there is an extra ferry cost for inter-island journeys.

Owners also have the ability to track their pets on the Petbus website if they wish.

McLauchlan said her favourite thing about it all is pulling up to a delivery stop and finding kids waiting for their new pet.

"They're just so excited because the Petbus is coming in."

She said Christmas is also great - she feels like Santa.

