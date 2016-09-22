Antarctica pumps $178 million into NZ economy

Joshua Swanson Winter flights into Antarctica to support the rebuilding of the United States' McMurdo Station contribute to the $125 million Canterbury receives annually from Antarctic-related activities.

A new report estimates Antarctic-related activities pump $178 million into the New Zealand economy with Canterbury the major beneficiary.

National Antarctic programmes run by New Zealand, the US, Italy and the Republic of Korea contribute $167m annually, buying goods and services from more than 900 firms.

The report said once downstream and household spending was taken into account, the full economic impact for the country was $432m and almost 7000 jobs - more than half of them in Canterbury - were based on Antarctic-related activities.

Lincoln University's Agribusiness and Economics Research Unit compiled the report for Antarctica New Zealand, the crown entity responsible for developing, managing and carrying out New Zealand Government activities in Antarctica and the southern ocean.

READ MORE

* Tourists will be able to fly Argentina to Antarctica from 2018

* Winter flights to NZ's Scott Base in Antarctica under way

* Antarctica heats up for another reason: Tourists

* Crystallising an Antarctic strategy

As well as looking at spending by national Antarctic programmes, the study looked at the impact of tourism and events, fishing, education and research, and Antarctic heritage.

It found that at a regional level almost half the $125m Antarctic-related spending going to Canterbury came from the tourism sector, with visits to the Canterbury Museum's Antarctic gallery alone attracting 270,000-plus visitors annually.

Tourism to Antarctica had also grown significantly from 12,000 visitors in 2001 to more than 36,700 this year.

The report noted future opportunities for Christchurch included the US$300m rebuilding of McMurdo station by the US Antarctic programme, and the Chinese government's plan to build a research facility in the Ross Sea area.

Scott Base also needed a major upgrade, estimated to cost $150m, to extend its life and support quality research.

Proposals for a dedicated Antarctic research centre at Christchurch airport would further boost Antarctic research, education and tourism, the report said, and a developer was prepared to invest in a purpose-built facility if a yet-to-be completed business case was favourable.

Different models for the centre were being explored, including the possibility of it being a Centre of Research Excellence with funding from the Tertiary Education Commission.

- Stuff