New job-seeking platform launched by newbies to the job market

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ Co-Founders of Filtr a new online service which matches graduates and Employers, Lucas Gammie and Steph Benseman.

A new website puts the job search process in reverse for recent graduates.

Young entrepreneurs Lucas Gammie and Steph Benseman launched filtr.co.nz to make the job hunt easier for recent grads and cheaper for employers.

The free website allows students to upload video, portfolio content, a CV, and a list of skills directly, and employers would come to them - cutting out the need to scroll through job seeking websites.

﻿"We don't have to go looking for jobs, we're not seeking jobs anymore, we're letting jobs come find us, and that's pretty powerful," Gammie said.​

﻿Gammie said Filtr gives job-seekers less traditional means to communicate their skill set.

"For me personally, I've helped quite a few of my friends write their CVs because they couldn't communicate their skill sets on a static piece of paper."

Gammie said the site already had 400 signed up on the job-seeking end.

Vodafone spokeswoman Andrea Brady said the telecom company had used Filtr to promote their graduate programme.

"Because [graduates] habits of social media and digital use are changing, we're still adapting to ensure that we actually connect with them on the right platform."

It worked both ways - Vodafone still has people that come directly to it, but the company has started to "proactively shoulder-tap" people through social media sites like LinkedIn, Brady said.

"There are ways that you can connect with people and search for people that have the skill set that you're looking for and then reach out to them."

There has been an increasing trend for employers and recruitment agencies to seek out talent on social media.

In 2014 a study done by Flo Software Solutions, a UK temporary recruitment agency, found that 73 per cent of companies have successfully hired a candidate using social media.

Pledge Me chief executive Anna Guenther said since her company has become more recognisable, it could be a struggle to manage interest in open roles.

"We had over 100 applications for a director role that we put out, and responded to each applicant individually, which took a whole lot of time."

On average, workers today stay at each of their jobs for about four and a half years and 91 per cent of millennials expect to stay in a job for less than three years, according to an Adecco recruitment white paper.

Employers and Manufacturers Association (Ema) policy director Alan McDonald said millenials are taking up new jobs every 3.4 years and there has been an increase in turnover as employers compete for each other's skilled employees.

"Our employers are telling us their turnover is on the up as staff move up the pay scales after they get trained up and upskilled – a double-edged sword for the success of training."

The Ema 2016 survey of employers said 53 per cent of employers found it difficult to recruit, up 9 per cent from last year. The survey said their was an 11 per cent increase in recruiting overseas, a process that 47 per cent of employers found difficult.

