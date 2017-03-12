QR code groceries could be the next thing

SUPPLIED 'Smart Store' booth that lets customers touch imperishable staples before a quick QR-code scan shop

After creating a successful new virtual grocery store in one of India's biggest cities, Kiwi Indian Preethi Desai is looking to replicate this unique way of online shopping in New Zealand.

Co-founder of Walnut-stores.in Desai, set up an online store that sells pulses, rice and grains that consumers can purchase through interactive booths in three busy Metro stations in Bengaluru, India, often termed India's Silicon Valley.

The 'Smart Store' booths host 144 small samples of pulses, dried fruits, nuts, flour and rice that customers can feel, smell and taste before adding to their virtual trolley by scanning the QR-codes via the phone app.

Desai said the purpose of her startup was to enhance online shopping by making it more personal.

"When you shop online, the real product can't be felt. Online shoppers don't know the quality of products, what you see online and what you get is different.

"So the aim is just to make people's life easier," Desai said.

The entrepreneur moved to New Zealand 15 years ago and after working at a bank and understanding the ins and outs of doing business, decided to start her own. She took time off work and decided to head back to her birth country to figure out how to start a business.

Desai is now looking to replicate this model in New Zealand using different products for a different market.

"Here we have a more cosmopolitan market to cater to, so our product line will be worked based on the multicultural people here."

She said the product base here would be a much smaller range that would include, granola, muesli, chia seeds, dried fruits and berries as well as spices unique to different cultures.

Walnut-store.in also have small tuk-tuk like vehicles with an inbuilt Smart Store that can be used with the Anytime Grocery (ATG) feature in the app making the service portable and accessible for customers in areas that are away from the three major transport hubs. The ATG concept is an idea Desai would like to develop for New Zealand.

Bengaluru is India's fifth largest city and the booths with her stations receive tens of thousands of passersby. With a population much smaller and big supermarket competitors with great accessibility, this raises the question of the viability of such a venture in New Zealand.

Countdown introduced its Click and Collect concept in all its stores last May. The service lets customers buy their groceries online and collect them at any of its stores around the country for a $5 fee. Countdown's Click and Collect service also had a trial in five Auckland Transport hubs launched in September.

Despite established supermarkets in New Zealand are growing on their online base and testing new waters with the transport hubs, Desai said the unique concept of her startup is still worth giving a go.

"The 'Smart Store' concept will have its own niche market here. We're not a supermarket, we just offer the staples. If we can be on people's minds when they're running low and we can be their go to.

"We've found from the feedback that having a store in front of you matters a lot. I could be sitting at the office and just pick it up from the transport hub but when I catch the train or bus I can arrange the products to be sent home without surprises."



QR-code grocery stores have grown in popularity in other parts of the world since British grocery giant Tesco launched a virtual supermarket in South Korean train stations in 2011. In 2012 Woolworths unveiled a virtual supermarket at a train station in Melbourne.

According to New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, the trend of virtual supermarkets is expected to grow with retailers capitalising on the growing use of mobile devices like smartphones and tablets.

- Stuff