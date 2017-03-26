Virtual reality used to spread the travel bug

One Fat Sheep, a digital solutions company is creating some of the most interactive 360 video in the world.

One Fat Sheep managing director Sebastian "Bazz" Deans said their 360 footage of Hong Kong was part of a partnership with Air New Zealand and tourism company Southern Discoveries and it was the first of a larger roll out of immersive 360 video or travel destinations around the world.

The company is creating a platform of the back of the project that allows clients to manage the environment interactively, said Deans.

Their video production team has been travelling around the world, setting up the video rig and then running out of the shot to monitor it from a hidden spot.

"We have to get out of the scene quickly, or we have to stitch people out in post-production, but that takes a long time," said Deans.

The likelihood that smart phones will soon be able to create their own 360 video means users could soon add to the platform as well, said Dean.

The company is also creating cutting edge technology for a field thought by tech giants as the first stepping stone to the future of tech: augmented, virtual and mixed reality.

﻿One Fat Sheep has helped Hell Pizza sell $2 million worth of pizzas when it created an augmented reality game on top of a pizza box, created an augmented reality app to attract talent to ASB's open top-tier positions , and had their Red Bull Drift Shifters AR game go to number one in the app stores across iOS and Android after rugby player Shaun Johnson endorsed it.

Research firm Global Market Insights estimates the AR industry will be worth $165 billion by 2024.

Apple CEO said at a tech conference panel last year in Utah, one day humans will wonder how they ever lived without the technology.

"I do think that a significant portion of the population of developed countries, and eventually all countries, will have AR experiences every day, almost like eating three meals a day.

"It will become that much a part of you."

But it may take a while because there are some "hard technology challenges" holding it back, Cook said.

Deans has had first-hand experience with these challenges, his company creates realities on different technologies every six months to a year.

"It'd be great to know what's next, but that's one of the key challenges that we love."

He expects Magic Leap's lenses to be a big technology they will develop for in the future.

The secretive Florida start-up has been developing a glass lens that could create a mixed reality experience, superimposing 3D objects on top of real world objects, but when it will launch is a mystery.

Deans said he finds mixed reality experiences, which merge AR and VR technology into one, to be the most exciting aspect of his field.

The future of mixed reality could look like a factory staff member learning to use a complicated piece of equipment by having parts of the manual projected onto real world objects, said Deans.

He said with the rise of artificial intelligence training scenarios could become even more effective.

"AI could help to serve specific content based off your interaction. So if you make a mistake it could respond differently with different scenarios," said Dean.

The company organises its technologies into different verticals loosely based on industry sectors like tourism, manufacturing, education, if a technology doesn't have a market within the vertical it was created for they see if they could change its utility to fit another problem.

"It's about ensuring that we're actually solving real world problems as opposed to shoehorning technologies."

We're very focused in creating experiences that are adding true value as opposed to clutter," said Dean.

They have offices in Melbourne and Auckland.

