No takers for six-figure-job

Supplied Director of Cobalt Recruitment Guy Davidson said the talent shortage has been created by a "perfect storm" of rapid growth and lack of supply in the construction sector

With over 800,000 visitors last year, Queenstown has been a popular destination for travel, but one quantity surveyor firm is struggling to attract the same interest for employment.

Director of Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) Chris Haines, said his firm has been looking for a senior quantity surveyor for over nine months, but applicants have been few and far between.

Haines said despite having an office in a prime location in one of the most beautiful cities in the world, Queenstown hasn't been as attractive as the had hoped, and often gets mistaken for the Australian state of Queensland.

CHRIS MCLENNAN/FAIRFAX The desirable tourist spot isn't as attractive for talent, director of Rider Levett Bucknall Chris Haines says.

"The door's not being kicked down as we had expected."

But this issue is much wider than RBL struggling to find a quantity surveyor for its Queenstown offices.

Director of Cobalt Recruitment Guy Davidson said there was a global skill shortage in the cost consultancy sector of quantity surveyors amongst other occupancies. Quantity surveyors handle the money side of construction, doing estimates, drawings and examining tenders.

Davidson said the construction sector had doubled in the past five years, creating a perfect storm of increased demand and the New Zealand talent pool hitting its capacity.

A talent shortage in many sectors has been on the rise since 2010 globally. Japan, Hong Kong and Peru are said to have most difficulty filling in jobs, according to a 2015 talent shortage survey by management consulting company Manpower.

Davidson said there were almost $130 billion worth of infrastructure projects from 2012 to 2025 in the pipeline in New Zealand, that face a shortage of workers.

He said migrant skilled workers could be an answer to the shortage of quantity surveyors in New Zealand, although the strict restrictions had caused delays in visa procedures for talent from abroad.

"New Zealand has to be more proactive. Industry bodies that represent property and construction sectors and recruitment companies need to sell our opportunities and show that we're an attractive market."

Haines said for the position in Queenstown, RBL has mostly received interest from applicants outside of Australia and New Zealand. He said because the position was typically for someone in their late 20s or mid 30s, or people wanting to settle down and start families, Queenstown wasn't an attractive place due to its high cost of living.

Last April, the median house price in the city was $842,559.

"While Queenstown is booming it's still tiny. It's already in a tight pool, in a busy construction market, so we have to look outside." But he said overseas, people tend to be more familiar with the bigger cities, Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington.

Davidson said apart from attracting more migrant skilled workers, more graduate students could also alleviate this issue.

But Haines said the shortage in quantity surveyors was complex and will require more than a straightforward remedy.

"We are a cyclical boom and bust industry. Trying to plan long term in the industry and universities and companies is tough to do."

He said the construction sector was doing well and perhaps all it could take was a recession to turn things around.

