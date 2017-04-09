Frasertown's 'last wateringhole' seeking new owners

Julie Iles The Frasertown Tavern is known to locals as "the last wateringhole".

A country pub at the gateway to one of New Zealand's most remote eco tourist attractions has been put on the market.

The Frasertown Tavern straddles the southern boundary of the Poverty Bay region and the northern-most part of Hawkes Bay on State Highway 38.

It is known by locals as "the last wateringhole" because it's the last hospitality outlet before Lake Waikaremoana from the eastern side, and the next closest place to get food or drink is 8 kilometres away in Waimoa.

The pub consists of two bars - one used for daily service, and a function venue capable of serving 120 people standing and 80 if they're sitting.

It has a rateable value of $56,000.

A large flat grassed section adjacent to the tavern has hosted the local wood chopping finals and the weigh-in for the annual pig hunting weigh in.

Alan Basnet​ has been a manager at the Frasertown Tavern for four years.

"It's basically a hub for all the farmers around here, from Tiniroto to the Lake, everyone comes here."

Basnet estimates the tavern serves typical pub fare to between 500 and 600 people a week, with more tourists flocking to the tavern in the summer who have come to hike, mountain bike, cave, kayak and trout fish.

He said he hopes the new owners keep the establishment running as a restaurant

"The tavern has to be a tavern, we always had the restaurant side."

The Frasertown Tavern has been marketed for sale by tender, with tenders closing on April 20.

Bayleys salesman Simon Bousfield said country pubs near tourism hotspots have prospered over the past decade, and as the Great Walks get overridden by tourists, more people will look at hiking Lake Waikaremoana as an option off the beaten track.

- Sunday Star Times