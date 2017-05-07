Eight New Zealand entrepreneurs shine on Forbes '30 under 30 Asia' list

SUPPLIED The 27-year-old founder of consulting.com, Sam Ovens, is among those on the Forbes '30 under 30 Asia' 2017 list.

All Sam Ovens wanted was money, nice clothes, a nice place to live and fancy cars.

So he dropped out of university, quit his day job, and moved back into his parents house to fulfil that dream.

He spent all the money he had at the time launching three businesses, all of which failed within a year. It was at that point that he became depressed.

SUPPLIED Ovens has overcome depression, and is now running a successful company from his New York apartment.

"I was completely broke and had no idea what I was doing. My first three businesses failed, I lost all the money I had and spun my tires for the first twelve months without anything to show for it.

"I got burnt out, depressed and frustrated that I couldn't make things work," he said.

SUPPLIED Jamie Beaton, 22, and Sharndre Kushor, 22 - the founders of Crimson Education - also featured on the Forbes '30 under 30 Asia' list.

"My life and business plateaued for almost two years until I found something to strive for that was bigger than myself."

The 27-year-old admitted he started his own business for "purely selfish reasons", Ovens said.

"In the beginning all I wanted to do was make money, have nice clothes, have a nice place to live and drive fancy cars.

CHRIS MCKEEN/FAIRFAX NZ Parris Goebel, a successful choreographer and dancer, is also named on the list.

"I grew up experiencing lack, so I had an insatiable hunger to make money and succeed. Once I had fed that desire I fell into a depression once again," he said.

"Before I was depressed because I had no money and was struggling in life, this time I was depressed because I had everything I ever wanted but still wasn't happy.

"It was a strange thing to experience, but it taught me that in order to go big in life and business you must have a mission and a vision greater than yourself and your selfish needs and desires," Ovens said.



With that in mind, the young boy from Auckland is now rubbing shoulders with business people in New York following the success of his company consulting.com.



He is also one of the eight young Kiwis – all under the age of 30 – who have been named among the Forbes '30 under 30 Asia' list for 2017.

KAI SCHWOERER/GETTY All Blacks and Hurricanes player Beauden Barrett also appears on the list.

Ovens was flattered to be named on the list, he said.

"I came close to calling it quits and throwing in the towel more times than I can remember and the only reason I made it through is because I didn't give up.

"It would be great to puff my chest out and pretend like I'm great, but the truth is that I am no different from anybody else," he said.

INSTAGRAM As does singer Lorde - real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor.

"The fact that I was able to transcend myself, my limitations and my struggling situation is proof that anybody can, and the only thing stopping them from trying is the story they tell themselves about why they can't."

Another young Kiwi entrepreneur, Jason Gui, who is the co-founder of a wearable device that helps you stay alert, was also mentioned on Forbes '30 under 30 Asia' list.

The 26-year-old said it was was a "great honour" to be recognised for his work.

SUPPLIED Auckland-born Jason Gui is the co-founder of Vigo Technologies. The 26-year-old also appears on the list.

"For me, I've simply been doing what I love to do – build things. I got my first Lego set at age 5 for my birthday, and since then I've always been making things, thinking of myself as an inventor at a young age, and building robots in my teen years.

"I'm continuing to do that now, building things that I'm passionate about, but now it has one nice side effect - I'm helping make a change to other people's lives and benefiting them."

Meanwhile, Josiah Humphrey, the 25-year-old co-founder of Appster, said it was "amazing" to be recognised after the years of hard work he had put in.

SUPPLIED 25-year-old Josiah Humphrey features on list because of the success of his company Appster.

"We [still] have a long way to go to get to the level of what's happening in the US. but I think Asia is making great inroads.

Humphrey's advice to other young entrepreneurs looking to start their own business is: "​Chase your dream relentlessly, and ignore the naysayers (even if they are your friends or family, often times they are)."​

Kiwis on Forbes '30 under 30 Asia' 2017 list:

* Parris Goebel, 25, director of The Palace Dance Studio

* Beauden Barrett, 25, rugby player

* Lorde, 20, singer

* Jason Gui, 26, co-founder of Vigo Technologies

* Sam Ovens, 27, founder of consulting.com

* Josiah Humphrey, 25, co-founder of Appster​

* Jamie Beaton, 22, co-founder of Crimson Education

* Sharndre Kushor, 22, co-founder of Crimson Education

- Stuff