Designer of the All Blacks logo hopes to create new rendition of the classic silver fern

DAVID WHITE/FAIRFAX Designer of the iconic All Blacks silver fern Dave Clark will be celebrating 40 years in the New Zealand design industry next month.

The iconic silver fern on an All Blacks jersey has become one of the symbols of Kiwi nationhood.

But now, the design's original creator, graphic designer Dave Clark, wants to create another inspiring fern symbol - one that everyone in the country can proudly use and enjoy.

Clark says he is looking to the fern design on the gravestone inscriptions of fallen heroes in the Gallipoli campaign as possible inspiration for his new project, which is still on the drawing board.

His new rendition of the quintessential Kiwi silver fern would embody the country's heritage, but also be a downloadable alternative to the copyrighted All Blacks logo, said Clark.

It means anyone will be able to download it free of charge to use themselves.

Clark was commissioned by the New Zealand Rugby Union in 1986 to create the first trademarked logo for the All Blacks, the silver fern design which remains today.

"It's between an idea and a real project at the moment, but people see the silver fern as mark of their Kiwiness. I've seen the All Blacks logo tattooed on the back of someone's head and on numerous Kiwis' arms."

Clark envisions the possible future design symbolising New Zealand's heritage.

The renowned graphic designer will be completing 40 years in the New Zealand design industry on June 1.

The rugby fiend came to New Zealand 40 years ago with aspirations to play for the All Blacks, but ended up designing the logo for their jersey.

"I wanted to play rugby at the highest level, I wanted to play for the All Blacks. But after coming here I fell in love with this country and the people's free attitudes. I knew I wanted to stay here."

Bringing his design background from England, he became one of New Zealand's first graphic designers. Apart from the silver fern logo, Clark has worked on redesigning Air New Zealand's famous Koru-styled livery, numerous supermarket product brands, as well as design all five New Zealand Super Rugby teams.

Clark credits his success to his design mantra, to deliver great work and great service.

He said designers and creative people generally forget their clients in the creative process.

Of the plethora of designs he has created for New Zealand brands, he said the two projects that stand out in his career as being the most challenging were the All Blacks design and the Air New Zealand livery.

Clark came up with the iconic fern in his sleep. He said the design was a product of "sheer fright and stress" from his fast approaching deadline.

"I thought it would have been an easy job, but it took me three months and hundreds of drawings.

"Andy Haden, one of the tallest All Blacks at the time, kept on ringing me up and asking where the design was. I was getting really frightened because I wasn't able to create a unique design.

"But just before the last deadline, I woke up at about two in the morning and got a simple idea to create a wedge shape that mimics the fern."

Another demanding project for Clark was redesigning Air New Zealand's logo.

"Airline design is just so complicated. Even if you are going to change the tail plane logo you need to be so careful and consider things you wouldn't normally think about."

He said extra layers of paint can add weight to the plane and cost greater fuel consumption.

In his four decades in the industry he has seen the transformation technology has created with the merging of advertising and design agencies.

"When I arrived in the country, the ad agencies ruled the roost and they owned all the media advertisement and promotional channels, but now it's a completely different picture.

"There's this incredible merging of medias to the point where the advertisement and promotion space is occupied by people, who five years ago, weren't in it."

Clark said Kiwi talent in the design industry was world class, with the likes of Weta's Sir Richard Taylor, fashion designer Karen Walker and acclaimed director Peter Jackson having successfully increased the wealth of the country.

"The digital revolution and online has created an endless source of opportunity for graphic designers. From designing brochures, leaflets and packaging," he said. "Today, the main focus is on creating interactive apps and websites."

He said the future of the design industry is very much to do with technology and how we use it.

"Design is a surprisingly large industry, but an invisible one that not many know about. My own vision is to leap into this new digital future using the energy of our young designers."

The creative industry is a billion dollar sector in New Zealand.

Clark is also on the board of design at Auckland University of Technology, and said educators need to equip students to be able to strive for excellence, hard work and commitment to their talent, to be prepared for the real world.

As for the future he hopes to see his company grow internationally and use Kiwi savvy to do that.

"I'm 67 which is very old for my industry, but if the philosophy and thinking is right, then I can probably hang around here for a few more years."





