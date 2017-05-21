Denied by government: Dev Academy seeks Iwi funding for Te Reo coding programme

Ross Giblin 18052017 Photo: ROSS GIBLIN\Fairfax Pouramua Kupenga is training to be one of the first teachers to teach a Te Reo NCEA level 1,2,3 certified web development/coding programme to students in Iwi tech hubs and schools in the regions.

Enspiral Dev Academy, a web and software development bootcamp, hopes to bring its curriculum to rural Maori students with the help of iwi funding.

Dev Academy co-founder Rohan Wakefield said he received a call from the chair and the coordinator of the Expert Advisory Group (EAG) for the Maori ICT Development Fund, and was told to remove his proposal to bring a Te Reo Maori version of his web development curriculum to iwi tech hubs and resubmit focusing on an established Maori scholarship.

Wakefield's initial proposal asked for $200,000 for a scholarship programme and $1 million over two years for teacher training and curriculum development, certification, and roll out.

"Everything that was new was declined."

Debra Jensen, a spokeswoman for Te Puni Kokiri said no decisions have been made on the 170 applicants for the $30 million dollar fund.

Pouramua Kupenga, a graduate of the 19-week course in Wellington, was training to be one of the first regional teachers in her hometown of Ruatoria.

The 19 year old said she chose coding because "it's becoming the future".

"If we start in high school and we set up an academy in my home town, then once they come out of high school, they have somewhere to go."

Kupenga said the programme could help with the problem of unemployment.

"There's no jobs and no one wants to leave because it's our hometown so just creating jobs so people don't have to leave."

But teaching coding in Te Reo and Kaupapa Maori would mean giving technical terms "proper meaning", Kupenga said.

"You have to think about the word Javascript for example, you have to wonder what exactly does that word mean and then try and describe it in the Maori language to get a feel for what it actually is."

Wakefield is now seeking funding from the four iwi who submitted an expressions of interest, including Ngati Porou, Ngai Tahu and Ngati Whatua.

Wakefield said, "It's going to take some time, so we've started the conversation,"

In the meantime, Dev Academy is training Pouramua to teach coding for free.

A representative of Te Runanganui o Ngati Porou, Te Rau Kupenga, is also Pouramua's uncle.

"I sit on our tribal entity and the interest was sparked by the application to the government."

"Obviously they've missed out on that but I like the idea and they've continued anyway with the Kaupapa because they believe in it and I really like that, but I can't say on behalf of the iwi that we're supporting going forward."

Fourteen Runanganui directors, including Kupenga, make decisions on Ngati Porou's $224 million collective asset base, and govern over the Ngati Porou Holding Company, Toitu Ngati Porou and Ngati Porou Hauora.

Te Rau Kupenga said a tech hub would be operational in six months.

"Most of the iwi around the country have similar issues to us, the rural nature of where we come from, the tribal diaspora of people moving beyond the tribal region."

Te Rau Kupenga said the programme was not a silver bullet, but it could help.

