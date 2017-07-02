Motutapu Island gets restoration funds from Dole's new sponsorship

Storm-damaged Motutapu Island's restoration project has received fresh funding from global fruit provider Dole to support the island's conservation of native flora and fauna.

The Motutapu Restoration Trust site is one of New Zealand's largest ecological restoration projects. The Trust has planted almost half a million native trees on the island.

But earlier this year, cyclone Debbie ripped through Motutapu Island destroying roads, tracks and a third of the 16,000 trees planted last year. Due to severe damage to roads and other infrastructure, the Department of Conservation closed Motutapu to the public.

Dole NZ general manager Steve Barton said the funding was "un-tagged", which the Trust could put towards repairing tracks, slips, irrigation issues and replanting trees.

"Dole's investment is not attributed to one particular initiative, it gives the team some much needed stability and flexibility by allowing them to plug the capital into areas that need it the most," Barton said.

"It means the team at Motutapu can be nimble and respond quickly to the unexpected."

Barton did not disclose Dole's actual contribution but said the investment was "substantial" and from next March would become an annual donation.

The 178 million year old island is one of the oldest land masses in the Hauraki Gulf.

General manager of the island's Restoration Trust Liz Brooks said the timing for Dole's support was ideal.

She said the funding would allow the trust to further develop habitats to achieve its long-term goal of creating sustainable populations of takahē, Coromandel brown kiwi, tieke (saddlebacks) and other threatened species.

Motutapu is due to open for Labour Weekend in October.

The island is open to volunteers and the process of getting the 2017 planting programme is underway after a late start.

Brooks said the conservation project on Motutapu Island was "cutting edge" being so close to Auckland's bustling CBD.

Brett Butland, chair of Motutapu Restoration Trust, said the contribution of sponsorships was crucial to the Trust's operations.

"The volunteer army effort must be supported by having the right equipment, site preparation and transport," he said.

Butland said the nursery was 6km from the planting site, so everything had to be trucked over in readiness for a planting day.​

Thousands of volunteers plant 4 hectares each year. Tree planting days happen every second Sunday over winter, until September.

Motutapu Island was declared pest-free by DOC in 2010. The Island is now working towards becoming weed free.

