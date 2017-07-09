Privatised Crown land a winner for luxury property sales

SUPPLIED The landscape at Pukaki where The Wolds high country station Crown pastoral lease is being reviewed.

Eye-watering section prices at exclusive properties near Queenstown highlight the benefits of privatising Crown pastoral high country leases.

Luxury Real Estate has recently sold five large sections "suitable for ultra high-end homes" at Wyuna Preserve, Glenorchy, and at Closeburn Station, closer to Queenstown.

Luxury Real Estate co-owner Terry Spice said the three sold at Wyuna were to two New Zealanders and an Australian at prices between $1.75 million and $2.75m.

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF Stunning scenery at Glenorchy and Lake Wakitipu, near Queenstown makes for a favoured playground for the rich and famous.

"Wyuna has beautiful views of the mountains and the shoreline along the base of Mount Creighton Station so people fall in love with the area."

READ MORE:

* Graeme Hart buys $24m Queenstown getaway

* Ann Brower: For the sake of our high country, stop tenure review

* Freehold on Mackenzie Crown land not an easy ticket to millions, farmers say

Spice said there were now about 16 homes valued at more than $10m in the Wakatipu Basin.

Earlier this year billionaire Graeme Hart brought a $24m getaway at Closeburn.

About 75 per cent of the Closeburn sites had been sold and a similar percentage at Wyuna where one buyer had purchased a second siteon the lower slopes to ensure privacy.

Many owners at Closeburn and Wyuna had yet to build on their properties.

Both development sites were previously high country Crown-owned station privatised through tenure review whereby the owner surrenders parts of the land for conservation in exchange for other parts which are freeholded for farming or development.

There may be a cash exchange to or from the Crown depending on valuations struck for the different parts of the properties.

The 34-section gated Wyuna subdivision began as a joint venture between between Queenstown developer John Darby's company, Pisidia, and US millionaire Tom Tusher's Cabo until 2010 when the rezoning process was completed and full ownership was delivered to Cabo.

One of the latest Crown pastoral leases under review is The Wolds overlooking Lake Pukaki.

Linz is close to finalising the agreement with the landowner.

The Linz proposal is for approximately 1587 hectares to be retained as Crown-owned conservation areas, and 6370ha freeholded to the leaseholders.

There were 852 public submissions received, many of them identical, as a result of a campaign by conservation groups which had sought establishment of a dryland conservation area and conservation protection over prominent features such as the Maryburn wetland, catchment and stream. Public access was another concern.

Green Party MP Eugenie Sage said she was dismayed at the way Linz was ignoring public submissions and the spirit of the Mackenzie High Country Accord between land-owning and conservation stakeholders.

Farms going through tenure review are listed on the Land Information NZ web site with details about the progress of each including the privatisation proposal and any public submissions.

Tekapo is another area where subdivisions have been facilitated after privatised pastoral leases went through tenure review.

The ones with most value post-privatisation are those close to recreational areas.

Meanwhile, other agencies promoting the sale of expensive properties include Bayleys and Sothebys, which send agents sales missions to Asia and the US.

- Stuff