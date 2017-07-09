Energy Excellence Awards finalists announced

Companies and individuals that have sparked new discoveries and powered bright projects have made it to the finals of the Deloitte Energy Excellence Awards.

Among the finalists are Shell New Zealand, Vector, Transpower, and the Dunedin City Council.

Dairy Green's creation of bio gas out of dairy effluence, a feat previously thought impossible, has earned it a nomination alongside LZ New Zealand and WEL Networks for energy technology of the year.

Dairy Green took the dairy shed sewage of 900 cows at Glenarlea Farms in Central Southland and used it to produce electricity and hot water.

Another finalist, Charge Net, is being recognised for its nationwide rapid charging network for electric cars as a finalist for the innovation in energy award.

Over the last two years the company has created the only nationwide network for rapid direct current charging in Australasia, making it possible to travel from Kaitaia to Bluff in an electric car.

The Government has set the ambitious target of 64,000 electric vehicles by 2021, doubling the number each year, though there are fewer than 2000 registered.

In the same category, the Dunedin City Council and Smart Alliances developed a service to help cities reduce electrical energy use by using wastewater thermal energy to heat and cool buildings. The council-company partnership created thermal energy maps of wastewater networks and discovered there was enough hot water in them to heat 1000 New Zealand houses. The project cost $18,000.

Women in energy are getting recognised in their own category in the male-dominated sector, while the other individual category, young energy professional of the year, has all male finalists: Shaun Goldsbury, Matt Bolton, and James Tipping.

Transpower chief executive Alison Andrew, Vector general manager of gas trading Brenda Talacek, MinterEllisonRuddWatts consultant Christine Southey and Genesis Energy general manager Tracey Hickman have all been announced as finalists as notable women in the sector.

For energy project of the year, Shell New Zealand's 3D seismic survey of the Kapuni drilling site in Taranaki, Transpower's tower maintenance programme, and PowerNet's new substation in Invercargill's inner-city were nominated.

Other award categories include large energy user initiative of the year, health and safety initiative of the year, and community initiative of the year.

These categories saw projects ranging from biomass boilers that reduce the equivalent carbon emission of 2530 cars every year to Shell's pest control project to save the last remaining kokako birds in Taranaki.

The awards will be held on August 9 at the Langham in Auckland. Additional awards, the Consumer NZ energy retailer of the year award will be announced later this month and the Editor's Award for outstanding contribution to the sector will be announced on the night.

