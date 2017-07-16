Kerikeri business becomes world's largest organic avocado oil producer

Since setting up production in Kenya and the overall avocado boom, Kerikeri-based avocado oil producers Olivado has grown exponentially.

In seven years, the business has grown its annual turnover tenfold to US$10.5 million (NZ$14.5m).

General manager Jason Vokes said international popularity of avocado and moving into major supermarket chains in New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, over the past five years had boosted sales.

SUPPLIED This is the processing of the fruit as the oil is separated from the water.

When it was set up in 2000, Olivado became one of the world's first producers of avocado oil and remains the largest today. As demand grew New Zealand's supply decreased and in 2010 Olivado opened its factory just out of Nairobi in Kenya.

But doing business came with its troubles. Shortly after setting up the plant in Kenya, the father of Olivado's former managing director Julian Nathan was murdered in the office.

Jason Vokes General manager of the largest producer of organic avocado oil, Olivado Jason Vokes

Then in 2008 a former production manager was shot during an attempted mugging and about five year ago a former operations manager was shot in an al Qaeda-linked terrorist attack at a shopping mall in Nairobi.

Vokes said: "There's lessons out of everything. People are very aware of security."

"But it all comes down to securing our supply, there weren't any other options."

Due to the troubles and bureaucratic processes present in Africa, Vokes said the company had also looked at securing supply in other countries like Columbia but found Kenya to be ideal for producing bulk organic avocado oil.

Olivado's second processing plant was first in Queensland but was moved to Kenya because of the country's complementary growing and processing season to New Zealand, which meant year-round supply.

The production plant in Kenya processes avocados that are sourced from 1800 farmers. The Kenyan factory produces 350,000 litres of avocado oil per year on average, more than double of what is produced in Kerikeri.

It exports to 33 countries and Vokes said it has been developing its distribution channels in Australia and South Korea.

The global avocado industry is worth US$3 billion (NZ$4b)

﻿Olivado also sells other oils and its macadamia and coconut oils are quickly becoming popular too.

Vokes said innovation for the company was also a key factor in remaining competitive.

Olivado has been working with Waikato University on developing technology that can extract maximum oil from early season fruit as well.

