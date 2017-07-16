Voice driven customer service future of marketing

123RF Sales for voice-driven technology grew 39 percent year on year.

Adobe's new software analyses voice data to give brands better insight into customer behaviour, encouraging more businesses to use voice-driven customer experience.

The company's data analytics arm has new technology that enables data to be measured from voice interactions through Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, Google Assistant, Microsoft Cortana and Samsung Bixby.

Colin Morris, director of product management Adobe Analytics Cloud said voice technology was the future of marketing and all businesses should consider it to personalise their services.

SUPPLIED Adobe Analytics Cloud product management head Colin Morris says getting into voice-driven technology early gives businesses competitive advantage.

"One of the biggest problems right now for brands is that they have an expanding digital footprint. What brands are realising is that the customer experience is happening more digitally, so they need to provide good customer experience through technology for customer and brand," Morris said.

"The user interface is going to change over time."

Auckland University marketing lecturer Mike Lee said once voice command becomes more accurate, there will be an "exponential leap" into ways businesses can use the technology.

"We're at that part of the curve that's just about to go up and what's limiting it is that not everyone is comfortable with it and there's some speed bumps in the experience. Once developers get that right it will become the keyboard of the future," Lee said.

"The computer just needs data, it doesn't matter how it gets it. Voice is so much more natural and efficient in some ways, especially if you're driving or banking.

"It can cut down a double digit step process to a one sentence command."

But voice assistant technology is becoming increasingly popular. The number of online sales of voice-enabled devices in the United States grew 39 per cent year on year.

Morris said businesses that delved into voice technology also gave them a competitive edge as technology being developed to understand customers could provide unique messages.

Morris said this could also benefit the hospitality industry.

For instance a hotel chain could recognise a customer immediately and target the traveller with personalised ideas, promotions or book reservations.

He said another challenge for brands growing their digital presence is that messages needed to be conveyed effectively and intelligently.

"Lining up the data across channels is really key for the customer journey. If you've bought something online and you're getting promotions for that product or for something you don't like, which reflects on the customer who feels like the brand isn't in touch with them."

He said through voice data artificial intelligence (AI) interaction based on previous behaviour can be leveraged to understand the customer.

But Morris said AI would complement human jobs rather than replace them, for now.

"Dealing with medical records and insurance policies are still very complex, AI won't be replacing those jobs anytime soon. They can provide basic information but they can't replace human contact."

- Sunday Star Times