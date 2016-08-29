China's Alibaba casts net towards small Kiwi firms

VCG Jack Ma, Alibaba Group's founder, who became China's richest man when the group listed in the US in 2014.

In China's biggest cities, e-commerce giant Alibaba's payment business Alipay is used more frequently than cash.

That's according to a survey by the Financial Times, and one of the many eye-boggling facts about the firm quoted by Alibaba Group's new Australia and New Zealand managing director Maggie Zhou..

Best known for its business-to-business trading platform Alibaba​.com, the group has recently opened an office in Australia which also encompasses New Zealand.

ALY SONG A vast Tmall warehouse in Jiangsu province, China. Alibaba leads the hugely popular Singles Day online shopping promotion in China every November.

Zhou says there are many small to medium businesses here, particularly in fresh food, dairy or seafood, that could find willing buyers in China.

"We see this country as clean, green and organic," she said.

Weta Workshop has an online storefront on Alibaba's TMall Global.

There are many other tentacles to the Alibaba group including Taobao, a Trade Me-like website for consumers; AliExpress, its online shopping site; Alimama, a marketing service; logistics and social media arms.

But the platform Zhou is keen to attract SMEs to is TMall Global, a website where Chinese consumers flock to buy luxury goods that are not registered for sale in China.

At the moment it is used by about 500 to 600 New Zealand brands and Zhou says it would like to see more, particularly seafood, fresh food and dairy.

Zhou says much has been made of the purchasing power of China's rising middle-class but increasingly people in rural areas are using online services as well.

"Before people were buying the overseas products like the luxury brands," she said, but now they were buying everyday products that way as well.

Alibaba signed a memorandum with the New Zealand Government in April, and is working heavily with NZTE.

To test the market, a promotion selling New Zealand apples sold 10,000 six-packs of apples in just 90 minutes.

A similar promotion with New Zealand oysters also sold out quickly.

​Zhou says on Singles Day, a huge e-commerce shopping day in China, TMall held a big promotion and New Zealand products ranked seventh.

"We want to move the ranking up," says Zhou.

Ultimately, Zhou says, Alibaba's vision is to link people not only to Chinese consumers but to the rest of the world.

That to some degree is already happening as as it finds favour with users in Russia, India and south-east Asia.

A Kiwi connection for Alibaba is its new Australia-New Zealand business development manager, John O'Loghlen, a New Zealander and former NZTE Beacheads adviser to China.

﻿Whlie Alibaba's focus appears to be clearly on attracting would-be Kiwi exporters, its arrival is acknowledged warily by local internet trading platform Trade Me.

Trade Me's head of marketplace Stuart McLean said that while he understood Alibaba was focussed on exporting, "we'd be pretty silly not to think about the impact any large offshore e-commerce business can have on us".

Trade Me has seen its gross merchandise sales had increased for the last five quarters.

"We feel that's the best way for us to compete – stick to what we're good at and make sure we keep providing our members with the best ways to buy and sell what they want."

However, Zhou says Trade Me and others should not be concerned. While AliExpress allowed shoppers to access Chinese products, it would only supplement their local purchases.

"We do not see [AliExpress] as a direct competitor to New Zealand businesses."'

How big is Alibaba?

​* Became one of the world's most valuable tech companies after raising US$25 billion (NZ$34b) from a US initial public offering in 2014.

* Its market capitalisation ranks fourth behind Apple, Google and Microsoft and ahead of Facebook.

* AliExpress is reportedly the most visited e-commerce website in Russia.

- Stuff