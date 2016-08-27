Warehouse praised for showing child in wheelchair

The catalogue in question.

The Warehouse has been applauded by parents for using a child in a wheelchair as a model in their mailer catalogue.

Mother Ana Gray, who has identical twin daughters who both use wheelchairs, thanked The Warehouse for showing her daughters that less-abled children could also be models in mailers.

"My girls are 12 years old and they've never seen anything like this, unless it is specifically part of the disability sector magazines, and flyers never have people in wheelchairs."

Supplied Kataania, left, and sister Mereana.

She told Stuff her daughter Mereana first spotted the photo in the mailer.

READ MORE:

* The Warehouse launches financial services business

* The Warehouse accused of 'bait advertising' in sofa sale

* Giant $13 million expansion for The Warehouse's distribution centre

Mereana, who can't speak unaided, excitedly pointed at the photo and then to her sister, Kataania.

Mereana can walk, but needs a wheelchair for longer distances. Kataania is completely dependent on her wheelchair to get around.

"This is awesome, especially knowing how many people The Warehouse mailers reach," Gray said.

She and several others posted words of thanks on The Warehouse's Facebook page. Her message quickly amassed thousands of likes, and reconnected her with other parents she hasn't seen since her daughters were toddlers.

"It's been choice to see how many people this has touched. I had to turn off my notifications, my phone was going flat.

"It teaches them that anything is possible. It taught Mereana that, you know, your sister could be in a catalogue."

- Stuff