Nelson beauty therapy company penalised for working employee 'to the bone'

Simon Bloomberg The Employment Relations Authority found Amanda Tilaart was disadvantaged during her employment ordered Nelson Beauty Therapy to pay her $17,000 in compensation.

A Nelson beauty therapy company has been ordered to pay a former employee compensation for subjecting her to unfair working conditions..

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) determined Amanda Tillaart had been harshly treated by her employers, including being double-booked, working long hours and not being paid on time.



Following her resignation two years ago, she was owed $5774.60 in holiday pay, from which $1724.67 was deducted for training costs.

The ERA said Tillaart​ suffered "unjustified disadvantage" and that her contract was breached while she worked for MBS (2008) Limited, which trades as Nelson Beauty Therapy.

Authority member David Appleton ordered Nelson Beauty Therapy owners Bedelia and Stephen Shepherd to pay Tillaart $17,000 in compensation in a determination released last week.

Tillaart began working as a senior beauty therapist at Nelson Beauty Therapy in February 2012 and the decision said it appeared she got on well with the Shepherds for most of her employment and was appreciated by them.

However in February 2014, Tillarart said she was experiencing unfair conditions, working long hours and being paid late.

Tilaart said she raised these concerns on two occasions with the Shepherds but they gave evidence that they had no knowledge that such meetings had taken place.

In the decision Tillaart said she decided to resign as her workplace concerns were not addressed.

The ERA found Nelson Beauty Therapy was not entitled to make deductions from Tillaart's final holiday pay of any sum unless expressly provided for in the Holidays Act.

Nelson Beauty Therapy was also found to have breached Tillaart's employment agreement by failing to pay Tillaart into her bank account, not giving notice of a change in roster and not conducting an annual performance review or setting employment objectives.

It was also alleged that Tillaart was deliberately withholding product from customers or stealing it.

Appleton found that the allegations levelled against Tillaart were serious but there was not sufficient evidence to prove them.

Appleton said Tillaart suffered "humiliation, loss of dignity and injury to her feelings" which merited an award of $15,000.

An additional penalty of $2000 was to be paid to Tillaart for breaching the Holidays Act 2003.

Nelson Beauty Therapy owner Bedelia Shepherd declined to respond to requests for comment.

Tillaart said she was happy the case was over and described the last two years as a "nightmare".

Despite mounting legal costs, she decided to see the case through out of principal, to address the allegations of theft and seek the holiday pay she was entitled to.

"Clearing my name was the most important thing," she said.

"Hopefully this will make other businesses think twice about working their staff members to the bone."

