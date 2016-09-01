Hamilton East ready for exciting growth

FAIRFAX NZ A city council survey found people like Hamilton East's village atmosphere.

A line-up of new and proposed developments could enhance the vibrancy of Hamilton's oldest suburb, say city leaders.

The future of Hamilton East came under scrutiny in the council chamber on Tuesday as elected members debated the council's Hamilton East Neighbourhood Plan.

The plan, which is expected to be adopted by the council at its final meeting later this month, aims to preserve and enhance the special character of Hamilton East.

Included in the plan's mix is a new playground at Steele Park and a proposal to plant an avenue of flowering cherry trees at the south end of Grey Street.

Other council plans link into the neighbourhood plan, such as the revised Beale Cottage management plan.

Beale Cottage is the city's oldest dwelling and is owned and managed by the council.

Deputy Mayor Gordon Chesterman said Beale Cottage had been largely forgotten over the past 12 years but had the potential to become the jewel in the crown of Hamilton East.

Chesterman said the neighbourhood plan was a worthy document and predicted Hamilton East was on the cusp of exciting growth.

Developments which could enhance the suburb's "hustle and bustle" included a proposed apartment block at the west end of Cook Street, and the redevelopment of the Hill Laboratories building.

"We're on the verge of...things happening in Hamilton East that doesn't cost us a penny, it's developers money, we just need to make sure that what they build meets our urban design expectations," Chesterman said.

The decision by the Catholic Diocese of Hamilton to demolish the historic Euphrasie House was disappointing for those interested in the city's history but people had to move on, Chesterman said.

On a positive note, the Ebbett Audi dealership on the corner of Grey St and Clyde Street was an "absolutely stunning building" and was many times better than what was earlier proposed for the site, he said.

Councillor Martin Gallagher questioned whether the neighbourhood plan captured enough of Hamilton East's pre-European history and suggested the plan's writers could have provided more detail about the Grey Street shopping precinct.

However, there was enough "ingredients" in the plan that, if acted upon, could be beneficial to Hamilton East, Gallagher said.

"I think it's very important that we do, in the next year or two, get some runs on the board for this," Gallagher said.

Community projects planned to start in the next one to three years include the development of heritage signs for the area, an upgrade of the Hamilton East Heritage Trail, and a refresh of the exterior of the Steele Park Pavilion.

