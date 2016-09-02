Bolted shelves, and wire help keep supermarkets quake safe

MONIQUE FORD / Stuff.co.nz Antony Russell explains what New World Silverstream does to try and ease the impact of a big earthquake.

The images are familiar to us all. The grainy video showing crazily weaving shelves; pasta, shampoo bottles and sauces sent flying onto supermarket floors.

Often when a big earthquake strikes, like the one that hit of the east coast on Friday morning, some of the first images to emerge showing the intensity of the quake, are CCTV footage from a local supermarket.

That's not to say supermarkets aren't doing all they can to keep their stock, and customers, safe.

STUFF.CO.NZ How do supermarkets try and prevent damage and injury in earthquakes?

Since the Christchurch earthquake there had been a heightened awareness of the risk that comes from stock being thrown from shelves, Hydstor director Gary Dormer said.

READ MORE:

* Big shake was complex and may have been two earthquakes

* East Cape earthquake damages historic home, sends people to higher ground

* Earthquake measuring 5.7 hits Te Araroa, East Coast

* Megaquake could hit central New Zealand

The company provides shelving for Foodstuffs supermarkets, and systems to stop products falling off shelves.

MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ Last time there was a big shake in Wellington, hardly anything fell from the shelves in this Silversteam supermarket, owner operator Antony Russell says.

"Obviously the Christchurch earthquake has been a huge wake up call, and it's spreading up the country."

Solutions included wires in front of wine bottles, and bolting shelves to the floor, Silverstream New World owner operator Antony Russell said.

The modern building in Upper Hutt had a 100 per cent earthquake rating, and shelves that had a lip that perspex sat in to stop products falling out.

MONIQUE FORD / FAIRFAX NZ Wire across the bottles of wine at New World Silverstream keep them safe in a quake.

It was about keeping customers safe, as well as protecting the products, so heavy items would not be double stacked, and the shelves themselves were bolted to the floor.

Wine was protected by a wire across the shelve, which doubled as protecting customers from falling bottles while also helping protect the more expensive product, he said.

In 2013, two strong quakes rocked the Wellington region, and the supermarket barely lost a thing, Russell said.

"I think we lost three bottles of stock in total, we lost a plastic bottle of vinegar ... but nothing really came off the shelves."

Older stores could have lost a bit more, Russell said.

People were more aware of what needed to be done to prevent the worst case scenario, Dormer said.

Since the Christchurch earthquake, shelving in Foodstuffs in Christchurch had been upgraded, and those upgrades were being applied to supermarkets throughout the lower North Island and up the east coast.

- Stuff