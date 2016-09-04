Cruise ship season worth $58m to Wellington's economy

SUPPLIED Ovation of the Seas will arrive in Wellington in December. It will be the largest cruise ship yet to visit New Zealand.

The figures are in, and they are looking pretty good.

Wellington's economy received an estimated $58 million boost last summer thanks to the thousands of people that cruised into the capital.

Cruise New Zealand's latest economic impact reports shows 164,800 cruise ship passengers visited Wellington during the 2015-16 season.

SUPPLIED Ovation of the Seas North Star viewing capsule allows passengers to be suspended 90 metres above sea level.

The year before, about 150,000 passengers contributed $36m to Wellington's economy.

Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency destination and marketing general manager Adele Fitzpatrick said cruise passengers were a "valuable segment" of the visitor market.

SUPPLIED Ovation of the Seas was the first new-build Royal Caribbean has commissioned for the Asia Pacific region.

"We're talking the equivalent of 5½ full houses at Westpac Stadium, all looking to spend money in the region.

"The key is to provide a variety of great value experiences, and make them easily accessible during a visit of less than a day. Wellington does exceptionally well at this."

The economic impact from cruise ship visits was felt broadly through the economy, Fitzpatrick said.

"Naturally, pre-booked tour products and Wellington's visitor attractions are high on passengers' to-do lists – and many will grab a meal in a cafe and shop for gifts or souvenirs.

"But they'll also purchase things like a new memory card from a camera shop, a bottle of local wine from the supermarket, or more sunscreen for the kids."

Wellington city ambassador volunteers were instrumental in ensuring cruise visits were successful for passengers and businesses, she said.

This year's cruise season begins on October 5, when the Radiance of the Seas arrives in port carrying up to 2146 passengers.

This summer Wellington will host the largest cruise ship yet to visit New Zealand, when Royal Carribean's Ovation of the Seas makes three scheduled visits.

The cruise ship includes a range of unique features such as a skydiving tube, 30 bumper cars, a stationary wave, robotic bar tenders and a 360-degree viewing capsule on a mechanical arm suspended 90 metres above sea level.

Fitzpatrick said Wellington was ready to welcome the 350-metre vessel and its 5000 passengers.

Ovation of the Seas is scheduled to make her first visit of the season to Wellington two days before Christmas.

- Stuff