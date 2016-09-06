CBD stats don't back bad rep says advocate

Hamilton has an image problem - and you're part of the problem.

Despite a buoyant local economy, new inner-city development and a rocketing population, negative perceptions of Hamilton persist.

And, it appears, Hamiltonians are the prime culprits.

Sandy Turner, outgoing general manager of the Hamilton Central Business Association, has delivered a no-holds-barred assessment of the city's fortune as well as fired off a few parting shots at her critics.

Turner fronted at a recent meeting of the Hamilton City Council's business and investment subcommittee and said more work is needed to share the "good news".

One of the association's priorities for the next three years is to improve public perceptions about the central city.

The group is currently researching ambassador programmes that could be rolled out to lift visitor perceptions of Hamilton.

If adopted, the association would hold workshops and training for would-be ambassadors.

Turner said an ambassador programme was used to good effect in Queenstown, where everyone from taxi drivers to waiters enthused about the resort town.

Before the ambassador programme, there was a lot of negativity.

"You'd arrive in Queenstown and everyone was bitching and moaning because they were locals and they loved the skiing and snow," Turner said.

"So if the snow wasn't great, it was a bad day ... and the taxi driver would go, oh, Jesus, it's a s--- day on the mountain and that's the beginning of your holiday."

Hamilton Mayor Julie Hardaker​ said regardless of the positive statistics, people keep repeating the same old story about Hamilton's CBD.

Turner said negativity is like a cancerous tumour and challenged Hamiltonians to "grow up".

"We have such intolerance, we see a scruffy person and we say they're homeless," Turner said.

"You see an empty building and suddenly the CBD is full of empty buildings. Well, we've got the facts and I have to say it's at a 10-year low and we've got more investment in the CBD now than we've seen in the last 10 years."

Councillor Andrew King rejected suggestions residents are negative about their city and instead took aim at Turner and the business association's leadership.

A new group is needed to drive and promote the CBD, King said, adding the association is a puppet of the council.

The association runs the council's business improvement district (BID) on behalf of businesses in the CBD.

"There's simmering discontent out there and it's going to continue and it's only going to build," King warned.

"The negativity seems to be directed toward HCBA [Hamilton Central Business Association], not about our city. This is a fantastic place."

In reply, Turner said King had been a councillor for three years and claimed he hadn't been to a single business association meeting - a claim King disputed.

Councillor Angela O'Leary​ said the Property Council's Waikato branch advocated for a politically independent CBD board as an alternative to the business association, but had yet to produce any details.

"I'm pretty sure this BID proposal that they've got is locked away in some secret chamber somewhere, because it hasn't surfaced for I don't know how many years."

Hardaker said criticism of the business association and the central city lacks facts.

The central city's economy is outperforming other city centres and the council's Central City Safety Plan picked up an award at the Local Government New Zealand Excellence Awards in July.

"Goodness me, why on earth would we want to change that, it's quite beyond me. I feel the figures speak for themselves," Hardaker said.

Councillor Rob Pascoe also questioned the extent of the discontentment highlighted by King.

Central Hamilton

Hamilton's central business district's GDP grew at 8.1 per cent during the past financial year.

Retail spend is up 4.3 per cent.

About 20,840 employees work in the CBD, up 2.9 per cent.

During the past 12 months, more than 80 new retail, hospitality and corporate businesses have taken up new leases in the CBD.

Source: Hamilton Central Business Association

