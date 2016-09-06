Minister surprised after stats show 170,000 lack written work agreement

Workplace minister Michael Woodhouse has demanded a report into lack of written workplace contracts.

Workplace Relations Minister Michael Woodhouse has asked for a report into why 170,000 workers do not have the basic legal requirement of a written employment agreement.

The figure emerged after Statistics NZ asked the question for the first time as part of its Household Labour Force Survey,

It showed that about 8.6 per cent of the workforce did not have a written agreement, with the worst areas being among part-time and casual workers - where about 33 per cent were denied the right - and in the high-risk industries of forestry, fishing and farming where 20 per cent did not have a deal in writing.

The three sectors that stood out were agriculture, forestry and fishing.

Woodhouse said he was concerned at the numbers and he expected everyone to comply with the law.

Labour Party Andrew Little says number of workers with no written work agreement is "horrifying".

"I have been talking to the Labour Inspectorate about that. ... I am still in the information gathering stage. I have asked them to give me a comprehensive brief and we'll be talking over the next couple of weeks about what can be done."

He said he was "a little surprised at the raw numbers".

"As a percentage of the overall and growing labour force it's relatively low, but ... when you identify particular occupations and types of worker engagement it's a pretty clear indication of where the risk is and where we should be focusing."

He was not sure that more resourcing for the inspectorate was necessary.

"What we need to do is make sure that when they do go in and audit industries they are looking for this particular issue and making sure compliance is improved."

There were a number of areas of law where people did not comply "whether it's transport law or criminal law or employment law".

"This is one area that has been highlighted and we will certainly be focusing on it."

But Labour leader Andrew Little said the high number - about one in 10 - without written contracts was "horrifying".

"It shows a bit of a culture in some parts of the labour market, that some of our basic employment laws some employers are sort of cocking a snook at. That's not acceptable," he said.

"Some of it will be the employer will think they are too small or it's not important or they can just get away with it."

It was a basic requirement to have your terms and conditions of work in writing "so you know what's what and if something goes wrong you can go to your employer about it".

Little said Woodhouse must do more than just collect more information.

"He's got enough information. The compliance with that provision is not good enough and he's got to get on and make sure that provision is met."

Little said when he was a union leader non-compliance was very rare, though most unionised members would have a written collective contract.

The Statistics NZ survey showed only 2.4 per cent of unionised workers had no written contract against 10.4 percent of non-unionised employees.

The general manager of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's Labour Inspectorate, George Mason, said the three sectors that stood out - agriculture, forestry and fishing - were priority areas for investigation.

It had found no written agreement, or an insufficient one, in about 24 per cent of cases, reflecting the fact its resources were targeted to areas where there were likely to be problems.

Employers face a fine of $1000 for each breach up to a maximum of $20,000 over a three month period plus extra fines for having no records.

A written agreement must include the names of the employer and the employee, a description of the work to be performed and where, as well as an indication of the hours.

Also required are the pay rate, how disputes are resolved, and a statement showing the employee will get at least time-and-a-half payment for working on a public holiday.

