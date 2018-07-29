Conditions at Tegel chicken farm shockingly normal, as video of 'deformed' chicks surfaces

DIRECT ANIMAL ACTION "Shocking" video of conditions reportedly at Tegel's Helensville farm captured by Direct Animal Action.

A Tegel farm in Auckland has been visited by MPI inspectors after a video showing dead chickens being trampled and what appear to be dying chickens lying prone on their backs unable to move.

Direct Animal Action said it took the video inside the Helensville farm last week. It has exposed an industry governed by unenforceable minimum animal welfare rules, that opponents claim allow animal abuse and poor conditions.

Chicks with deformed legs, struggling to walk were also shown.

Direct Animal Action spokeswoman Deirdre Sims said the conditions were "shocking".

"We saw chickens that looked like they'd been cannibalised, with large open wounds we saw chickens on their backs that were unable to right themselves ... and we found lots of chickens that had clearly been dead for a number of days."

Direct Animal Action said it sent the video to the Ministry of Primary Industries.

An MPI spokesman said an investigation was ongoing and confirmed inspectors had visited the Helensville farm on Friday. He could not comment on whether any welfare violations had been found during the inspection of the farm.

Sims said the images in the video constituted a breach in the Code of Welfare for Meat Chickens.

"What we witnessed that clearly wasn't happening on a daily basis, you had dead bodies, you had chickens that were struggling that should have been killed."

SUPPLIED Chicken on a Tegel farm in Helensville were found dead and deformed by an animal advocacy group last week.

The code states farmers should go through their herds daily and remove dead bodies, and humanely destroy chickens that can't eat or drink or move around properly by putting them in an environment with close to no oxygen.

It also includes minimum standards for lighting, ventilation, litter management, and stocking density, on indoor concrete floored chicken farms there should not be more than 38kg of live chickens per square metre of floor space.

But the standards are not directly enforceable, which means breaches of the minimum standards are not an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 1999 itself.

Ministry of Primary Industries spokeswoman Helene Ambler said "In a nutshell, the threshold for penalties when a minimum standard is breached, varies depending on the issue."

Ambler said MPI was continuing to look into the footage and the findings of their inspection of the factory on Friday to determine what next steps would be taken.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF The proposed Northland mega-farm would raise up to 9 million chickens a year.

In a regulatory impact statement published by MPI in July last year stated that the National Animal Ethics Advisory Committee had advised the minimum standards in the Meat Chickens Code of Welfare, created in 2012, be reconsidered before being "enshrined in law".

It raised concerns with the rapid chicken growth favoured by the industry, stating there are welfare implications from the accelerated weight and growth required to harvest chickens at five weeks of age.

The code also allows for humane culls of runts and "thinning", or widespread killing of chickens in case of disease outbreaks.

Day old chicks, including all male chicks, can be killed by "instantaneous fragmentation" or "maceration", which sees the chicks crushed to death.

MICHAEL BRADLEY/STUFF Tegel products make up an estimated 52 per cent of the total chicken sales by value in the country.

Chicken processors, like Tegal which is the largest producer of chicken meat in New Zealand, maintain ownership of the chicks, and contract out the growing but retain control over every aspect of the chicken growing operation from numbers of chickens housed, food and water rationing and medication.

Direct Animal Action was trying to draw attention to chicken farm conditions as it fights a new mega-farm in Arapōhue, Kaipara.

Sims said there was no commercial incentive for this kind of treatment to chickens on farms, and it was "just sheer laziness" from farmers.

The proposed Northland mega-farm would see up to nine million chickens raised and harvested a year. In its original plans, sheds would be filled with 1.3 million chickens at a time, with each shed nearly as long as a rugby field and 20 metres wide.

Earlier this week two local councils, Kaipara District Council and Northland Regional Council recommended Tegel's application to build the mega farm be rejected by independent commissioners.

Tegel then suspended its applications to the councils to respond to the concerns outlined in their reports.

In a recent takeover bid for the company from Philippine company Bounty Fresh valued Tegel at $438 million.

Tegel reported annual revenue of $614m in 2017. It's estimated the company is behind 52 per cent of chicken sales in New Zealand by value.

Tegel did not respond to a request for comment.

A protest has been planned by Kaipara locals outside Tegel's head office on August 8.

ANNETTE LAMBLY/STUFF Hundreds of protesters marched in Dargaville against the Tegel chicken mega farm proposal earlier this month.

