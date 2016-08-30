Bovine brainteaser: Five hundred cows rustled from Ashburton dairy farm

RNZ An Ashburton dairy farmer joins us to discuss the logistics of stealing 500 dairy cows from a local farm. Police are still investigating reports of the theft but are no closer to determining what happened.

A farmer says a huge number of people would have been needed to steal 500 cows from an Ashburton dairy farm.

Farm workers were left scratching their heads after 500 cows were discovered missing from their herd.

Chris Ford farms in the same area and told RNZ News moving such a large number of stock would have required a lot of help.

BARRY HARCOURT Hundreds of cows have disappeared from an Ashburton farm.

"For a general farmer to move 500 cows down the road you'd need five or six people, you'd need motorbikes, vehicles, flashing lights.. a large group of people are involved in the process.

"For this process [of stealing the cows] there's a huge amount of people that would have to be involved. From the people who take the stock, to those shifting the stock, to the people receiving the stock."

He said if the cows' NAIT ear tags were removed, that too, would have involved a great deal of labour.

"There's only way to make these cows effectively disappear is to remove that tag and put another one in. Otherwise you've got a cow from Ashburton that turns up in Wellington and it's not recorded."

Ford said it's not common practice to remove the ear tags.

"If someone turned up, had 500 cows with no NAIT tags, there'd be some serious questions asked."

"Something doesn't add up," he said.

"DISBELIEF" AT DAIRY FARM

Farm administrator Pennie Saunders said they noticed last week that "things weren't adding up as cows were coming back in".

"We're absolutely gutted," she said. "It's just disbelief."

Saunders said the dairy farm usually had about 1300 cattle.

She said it was likely the cows were stolen gradually over a period of time, rather than in one go.

She was hesitant to give specific details of the incident "while investigations are ongoing", but said there had been several cattle thefts in the area.

In December, more than 120 beasts were taken from three different South Canterbury farms: A farm in Alford Forrest lost 52 Friesian bull calves, a farm south of Hinds lost 17 grown dairy cows and 36 cows disappeared from a Mayfield farm.

At the time, Federated Farmers Mid Canterbury president Willy Leferink believed a cow theft ring was operating because of the high meat price.

In March, nine cattle were stolen from farm in Ohoka, North Canterbury.

"We're not very hopeful of getting them back," Saunders said of the latest incident.

"Chances are their tags have been removed, which makes them pretty much impossible to trace."

Cows were spread around the farm over winter and brought back in as they neared their calving due date, she said.

It was when they started counting the cattle that they noticed the missing herd.

"They could have gone to the works, or could be on someone else's land I guess.

"People do it for the money."

POLICE ISSUE WARNING TO FARMERS

Senior Sergeant Scott Banfield said police were were advised of the missing cows on Thursday and were "making inquiries" after visiting the property.

Banfield said it was important farmers check their fence lines regularly, and watch for "unexpected signs of herding near their boundary lines".

"It's unlikely the theft of hundreds of animals could be completed at once, and is more likely that multiple thefts could be carried out over a period of time.

"Regardless of the size of your property, ideally stock numbers should be checked once a week."

He advised neighbours should remain vigilant of any movement of stock, "particularly if it's at an unusual time of the year".

"If possible, make a note of any suspicious vehicle's registration number, and a description and direction of the vehicle and what it was carrying," Banfield said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Canterbury police by calling 03 363 7400. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

