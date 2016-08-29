500 cows stolen from farm

Five hundred cows rustled from Ashburton dairy farm

DAVID UNWIN/FAIRFAX NZ. Mystery surrounds the disappearance of 500 dairy cows from an Ashburton farm.

Workers on an Ashburton dairy farm have been left scratching their heads after 500 cows were discovered missing from their herd.

Pennie Saunders, an administrator for the farm, said they noticed last week that "things weren't adding up as cows were coming back in".

"We're absolutely gutted," she said.

"It's just disbelief."

Saunders said the dairy farm usually had about 1300 cattle.

She was hesitant to give specific details of the incident "while investigations are ongoing", but said there had been several cattle thefts in the area.

"We're not very hopeful of getting them back.

"Chances are their tags have been removed, which makes them pretty much impossible to trace."

Cows were spread around the farm over winter and brought back in as they neared their calving due date, she said.

It was when they started counting the cattle that they noticed the missing herd.

"They could have gone to the works, or could be on someone else's land I guess.

"People do it for the money."

In a statement, police said they were advised of the missing cows on Thursday and were "making enquiries".

Anyone with information is asked to contact Canterbury police by calling 03 363 7400. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

