I haven't got wings or a halo

Louise Giltrap, second left, with her three daughters Courtney, Siobahn and Brittney.

OPINION: For the record, I am no angel. I'm not above reproach and God alone knows I have made enough mistakes to write a manual on how to screw up in life.

There have been two divorces and a relationship breakdown with a sibling that I'm way past trying to fix, much less worry about. And then there are my three daughters -- please, do not get me started on that subject.

My Irish temper is easily inflamed by ignorance and bad manners, at which point I can become unreasonable and don't care who hears what I have to say… it's probably been coming for months, but can't stay unsaid anymore.

I am an "impossible woman" to deal with, apparently. That has been said by many people, but generally they are people who have tried to do something underhanded and I have called them on it.

The fact that I speak out, stand up and fight for what I believe is right seems to make some people uncomfortable.

It comes with a hefty price tag. People talk about me when they don't really even know who I am.

See, that's why complete strangers are so easy to be kind to. They are child-like in their innocence of who I really am.

They hold no preconceived ideas about what I am like because of gossip they have heard from someone else. They have no judgment of my parenting abilities because they have no idea what has gone on with my children.

They just take me at face value and accept the outstretched hand of kindness for the genuine act that it is -- no grudge holding, no snide comments and no gossiping like silly schoolgirls.

Human nature is a fascinating thing, really. It blows my mind that people can remember what someone did or said to offend them and at the same time conveniently forget any kind things that same person did.

Everyone has at some point made the decision to say or do something that other self-appointed perfect humans will judge them for. And that's okay; we all have things in life that we haven't done perfectly.

For every one of you out there that has emailed and said very nice things about Geoff and I sitting with the upset lady in Brisbane that I told you about two weeks ago, I could find at least five people to contradict them and tell you something completely different.

There was a wall plaque I saw once that said, "To know of me and to know me are two very different things, never confuse the two".

I hear a lot of things about myself and my children, most of which comes from people who have never as much as looked us in the eye.

That's okay, it says more about them than it does me. And it gives us a pretty cheap form of entertainment hearing all the things we have and haven't done.

Those people should be writing novels with their very colourful and vivid imaginations instead of talking rubbish about people they have no clue about.

We have helped family who no longer talk to us, given a home to people to live in for free and then have heard we worked them to the bone by asking them to do some relief milking, which we paid them for on top of the free lodgings.

We have taken people into our home to live with us for months at no charge, then they moved on with not even a text message to say "Hey, how are you guys doing?"

Hours have been spent over the years supporting friends who were struggling with personal problems. We now live too far away to visit them, but still get asked when we are going to be down in their neck of the woods next.

So, for those of you who wonder why I find it easy to help strangers, here is the key.

Strangers move on, they don't become leeches who suck you dry of your good nature then act like you don't exist once they no longer need you.

It is easier to be kind to strangers because being kind to family and friends sometimes does you more harm than good.

People have tried to tell me the way some behave towards me is because of jealousy.

I completely disagree. I believe it is a genuine display of bad manners, coupled with an inability to be decent people -- possibly a result of not being comfortable with their own choices and positions in life.

Do I sound grumpy? Yes I do and I am, because contrary to popular belief I do not live some sort of fairy tale life.

We work hard, get tired like everyone else and don't deserve the nastiness people have thrown at us.

Louise Giltrap is a Northland dairy farmer. She loves to hear from readers at ljgiltrap@xtra.co.nz

