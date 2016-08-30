Landcorp makes operating loss

Landcorp profit boosted by land sales but revenue down

Grant McGhie, Landcorp manager of Wairio farm, Wairarapa. The wool from those sheep is destined for premium carpet in Australia.

Landcorp has recorded a net profit after tax of $11.5 million, largely thanks to a $7.4m profit on land sales.

The state-owned enterprise, which Finance Minister Bill English earlier this year described as a "poor investment" although the Government had no intention to sell it off, reported a net operating loss of $9.4m on revenue of $209m for the year ended June 30, 2016.

For the second year in a row it will not pay a dividend to the Government.

Landcorp chief executive Steven Carden said the result reflected higher livestock valuations, a $7.4m profit on land sales,and lower milk revenue. Milk revenue had dropped $12.9m as the payout fell to its lowest level for 10 years.

"It's been tough for the entire dairy sector, so our result is solid in that context," Carden said.

"The result would have been lower without the progress already made to strengthen our farming systems and our position in the marketplace for Pāmu products."

Green spokeswoman for Primary Industries Eugenie Sage said the result underlined the wisdom of diversifying away from commodities.

If agriculture was covered by the emissions trading scheme, it was likely some of Landcorp's land would be best planted in forestry, she said.

Landcorp had reduced farm working expenses by 9.2 per cent during the year.

The country's largest farmer, which runs 140 farms, saw its total assets increase to $1.79 billion in 2015-16, up $11.6m on the previous year. Bank debt rose from $210.7m to $219.6m.

It made a $2.9m total comprehensive income loss compared to last year's $8.4m.

Landcorp had announced an $8.9m operating loss for the half-year to December 2015 and at that time forecast a full-year loss of between $8-12m.

