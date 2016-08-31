Stolen dairy cows worth up to $1m

Big dairy cow theft no joking matter

The theft of 500 dairy cows worth up to $1 million is no joke and if it had been a bank robbed of this amount there would be a big fuss, says Federated Farmers.

Dairy chairman Andrew Hoggard said the theft of the equivalent of a whole dairy cow herd from an Ashburton, South Island farm risked becoming "a bit of a laugh" judging by attitudes on social media to livestock thefts in the past. With dairy cows worth about $2000 each, the farm would be taking a serious financial hit.

"If it was a bank involved it would be big news."

Hoggard said some farmers were frustrated that police did not seem to take their reports of livestock thefts and trespassers seriously, but he urged rural people to report all incidents regardless. Thefts of dairy animals were not common, with sheep and beef farmers the more usual victims.

Hoggard suspected the cows went to a city meat black market. While it was possible they could have been sold to dairy farmers in small numbers, it would be difficult for the thieves to spread them around without arousing suspicion among dairy farmers. "How are you going to find 30 to 40 farmers without scruples, or without running into a farmer with scruples who will know something's up? I can imagine there are some people who wouldn't care and would grab 30 or so (offered) cows but too many people would have to be approached."

Canterbury police think the Ashburton farm cows were probably taken in multiple hits over a period of time. Hoggard said he regularly counted his cows and encouraged his staff to check numbers but counting was not always easy in a big mob. The Ashburton farm runs about 1300 cows.

"With the change to crop grazing it would be hard to count if there are big mobs grazing and not being shifted regularly through a gateway."

Hoggard said if the cows were stolen to on-sell to dairy farmers, it called into question the value of Nait, the National Animal Identification and Tracing scheme which requires all cattle and deer to be tagged with approved radio frequency identification device ear tags. Once tagged, animals are registered in a national database and their details recorded. "If they're ending up in cow herds we seriously need to question how much use Nait is."

He suggested farmers install security cameras, which were not expensive these days, around their property and consider the siting of their loading ramps. If these were in a secluded place or right on the road it made it easier for thieves, who would only need a small truck to take 15 or so cows.

- Stuff