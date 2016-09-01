Horehound loose in Paradise

Moths wanted to chase the horehound out of New Zealand A high-country farmer wants to enlist the help of Australian moths to fight a putrid weed that reduces lucerne yields and wool quality and which is infesting more land every year. He talked to Tony Benny.

Tony Benny Horehound is unpalatable to stock, and despite intensive control efforts is now widespread on Sawdon Station. It is also found in patches throughout New Zealand.

Farmers in the Mackenzie country are used to nature's challenges.

They seem to have the upper hand in the long-running rabbit war, but now another invader is threatening their livelihoods, an introduced weed called horehound.

Unpalatable to stock, horehound looks a bit like mint but doesn't smell as good and it thrives in patches all over New Zealand, especially in the dry. While it can be killed by herbicide, the chemicals leave residues that also knock other species. And then horehound returns, usually more vigorous than before.

Tony Benny Tekapo farmer Gavin Loxton is leading the fight against the invasive weed.

Gavin (Snow) Loxton and his wife Sue took over Sawdon Station near Tekapo from her parents Rob and Anne Allan 15 years ago. In their day, the Allans were all but overrun by rabbits before calicivirus turned the tide and today Loxton still poisons every year to keep numbers down.

But his main enemy is horehound, which invades lucerne paddocks and has prickly burrs that get stuck in wool, reducing the value of fleeces.

However, the metsulfuron herbicide Loxton uses to kill horehound leaves residues in the soil and he's found only winter-active crops like triticale and rye corn thrive afterwards.

"It's the one thing that's keeping us going," Loxton says. "After spraying out the bastard weed horehound you have to go through two or three years of triticale to get rid of the horehound seed.

"The metsulfuron affects the soil so therefore you can't get your legumes to develop. You need biological activity to break it down and the fastest way to get that is to have something growing in it."

After years of trying, Loxton has worked out a way to farm around horehound but he's not happy at the cost, both financially and environmentally.

"We could end up with a system that's ryecorn and triticale, but it's still expensive, it's not built on grass and clovers which are more economic," he says.

"We can still do this spray fallow, winter cereal thing and make money but it's hard because you've got to do all this drilling every year – it's not really good farming. If we could just plant lucerne and normal pasture, we'd be set."

It's not just lucerne that is affected. It's just as bad for farmers trying to grow seed crops like clover because of contamination by horehound seeds. Even townspeople can be affected, with Mt Maunganui among the places where "dog walkers" will find the burrs stuck in their socks

Horehound is native to temperate Europe, the Middle East and the Mediterranean and has been in New Zealand and Australia since the early days of European settlement.

But while it's getting worse here, Australian farmers no longer have to worry about it, thanks to two species of moth introduced there from Europe in 1994 an 1997.

"The horehound plume moth's a bit of an ugly beast and its larvae eat the foliage. The horehound clear wing moth is quite pretty and its larvae eat the roots," Loxton says.

Horehound was a problem on farms throughout southern Australia but in the 1990s scientists went searching for a naturally occurring predator in the lands from where the weed originated. They found five species and succeeded in introducing the two moths, with the first released in 1994.

Loxton says horehound is mostly under control in Australia now and he'd like to see the same thing happen here.

"They've got people there who grow the moths commercially and then release them around the countryside so I contacted one of them but he said, 'You probably have to go through your biosecurity people'," Loxton laughs.

He contacted Landcare researcher Ronny Groenteman and is now working with her on an application for funding from the Sustainable Farming Fund to investigate introducing the moths to New Zealand.

"We are now searching for co-funders to support our application, such as Beef + Lamb. Community organisations like Lions and Rotary and groups like the 'Mt Maunganui Saturday dog walkers club' would make good co-funders. I need groups or individuals who would like to see this weed gone," says Loxton.

"At the moment all farmers can do is use chemical sprays and they only manage, at best, to keep the weed from getting worse. But they're not actually managing to control it," says Groenteman.

"At present, it's a relatively small problem but it looks like it's starting to grow exponentially."

They're looking for $400,000 for a two-year study of horehound in New Zealand and the moths in Australia that eat it. All going well, it's hoped the moths could be introduced here by June 2019.

"We can write a report on the moths and how they'll impact on New Zealand – it's highly unlikely they'll eat anything other than horehound because this is a specific weed," Loxton says.

"They've been in Australia for 20 years. If there was ever going to be a problem with it, we'd know about it by now."

Loxton reckons the economic benefits the moths could deliver far outweigh the cost of the introduction programme, pointing to the successful biological control of ragwort which he says has saved New Zealand more than $1 billion.

"And that's conservative; looking at the economics with horehound, it's going to be good too. Many of us farmers can remember grubbing ragwort in our earlier years.

"This is dirt cheap and the deliverables are really risk-free. We wouldn't have that chemical problem. Instead of pastures lasting 10 years, we might get 20 years out of them, there's not the huge problem of trying to eradicate the horehound out of the system."

Loxton is leading the Horehound Biological Control Group and is conducting a farmer survey to assess how serious infestation is nationally and to find out what measures other farmers are taking against it.

"It's had exponential growth. It's doubling every two years, according to the surveys I've had back. We've got areas in which we never used to see horehound starting to be invaded."

Carrying on with the methods now in use is not sustainable, he says.

"They leave residual chemicals that stunt the lucerne and significantly reduce yields as much as 30 per cent. If it happens to coincide with a dry year you can also lose a lot of lucerne plants.

"They're not actually solving the problem. You're simply left with unproductive land."

