SFO probe costs Zespri $6m - and counting

Zespri chairman Peter McBride addresses the annual meeting in Tauranga.

Zespri has told its shareholders of its frustrations over an ongoing investigation by the Serious Fraud Office which so far has cost the kiwifruit company almost $6 million.

It was the only ripple of discontent in an otherwise stellar year for kiwifruit, shareholders and growers heard at the company's annual meeting in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

In 2013 the SFO launched an investigation into double invoicing after Zespri's former major Chinese importer, Liu Xiongjie, known as "Big Liu", was hit with a multimillion-dollar fine and jailed for five years in China over the underpayment of Customs duties on kiwifruit imports between 2008 and 2010.

Three years have passed and the SFO is still investigating.

Some Zespri shareholders were not satisfied with the company's statement that they were still "in the dark" over what the investigation was actually about.

But Zespri chairman Peter McBride said the company had sought a meeting with the SFO to seek clarification, but had got nowhere.

"It was a waste of time, to be blunt," he said. "We have said to them, 'Can you please help us by identifying what the investigation relates to and we will assist you in your endeavour in order to keep the cost of this down', and the answer was 'No'.

"There were several interviews of directors prior to Christmas last year but those interviews are strictly confidential and they are unable to speak to anyone about the content of those interviews.

"So it's a process issue. When you are dealing with the SFO, you do not have a view.

"We are constrained by the law and that's how they operate. They will not discuss the content."

Zespri general counsel Katherine Evans said she shared shareholders' frustrations, having dealt with the issue for a number of years.

"The request the SFO served on us was the broadest our advisers had ever seen," she said.

"We have taken every single opportunity we can to communicate with the SFO expressing our frustrations and saying 'Let us help you', but unfortunately because of the way their request is framed - six million documents have gone to them and they have interviewed a number of people - we still do not have any clarity.

"It looks to us from the scope of the request that they are investigating the former issues that you are well familiar with in regards to China, but we can't say that with certainty because the request covers other things as well."

Zespri chief executive Lain Jager attributed the double-invoicing issue to the company's over-reliance on "Big Liu" and its claims that its Customs arrangements were compliant, in a period in which Zespri was growing at an astonishing rate.

Evans said that, thankfully, the costs in complying with the investigation had reduced and were sitting at $125,000, excluding lawyers, for the financial year to date, due to the completion of the document request.

She said the forensic processing requirements of finding six million relevant emails within billions of irrelevant ones was huge and had required sophisticated electronic technology.

"We are looking forward to getting clarity from the SFO and hopefully the issue will be brought to a head or concluded in the near future."

McBride said that despite the ongoing investigation he was "absolutely confident" that no wrongdoing could be attributed to Zespri board members past or present.

- Stuff