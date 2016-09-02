Milk or meat in $2m cow theft

Police follow milk or meat theories in $2m cow theft

New, unscheduled milk from 500 cows coming on-stream would be quickly picked up by a dairy company.

Police investigating the disappearance of 500 dairy cows from an Ashburton farm will be following a milk trail worth $900,000 as they keep an open mind on a popular theory that the in-calf cattle went to the meat blackmarket.

All-up, the cows represent a loss of around $2 million to their owners.

The missing friesian-cross mixed-age cows - which number more than the average New Zealand dairy herd - went from a winter grazing property adjacent to their owners' Norvo Farm in mid-Canterbury.

As local farmers worry about the security of their own livestock amid speculation that the theft is the ongoing work of organised criminals in the Canterbury region, police imply it may be hasty to buy into speculation the cows were secreted away in small numbers and that their disappearance is the work of rustlers.

Police confirmed they would be checking with milk processing companies for any unscheduled spikes in milk supply, as well as with meat processors, as part of their wide-ranging inquiries.

The cows were being winter grazed on a property adjacent to the farm owned by the Norvo company, whose shareholders according to the Companies Office are Linda Pike, Peter Ormsby, Margaret Ormsby and Southstone Farm's Troy and Michele Hinton-Bosch, all of Ashburton.

The Ormsbys are an established dairy farming family in the district and Norvo Farm is administered by their daughter Pennie Saunders. Her husband Mark Saunders, who also farms in the area, said the cows were winter-grazing on the adjacent farm with the staff who milked them.

Norvo Farm usually carried about 1350 cows, Saunders said.

Shareholder Troy Hinton-Bosch has been reported as saying the cows were not insured for theft.

According to industry figures they would have been expected to produce around 188,000 kilograms of milksolids or 2.25 million litres of milk this season. Fonterra, the dairy processor the farm supplies, recently increased its milk price forecast for the current season to $4.75kg milksolids, which means a potential loss of more than $890,000 to the farm owners, and possibly around $1 million with Fonterra shares included.

That's on top of the value of the cows and their AB (artificial breeding) friesian and jersey calves which conservatively would top $1m.

Saunders rejected a claim by local Federated Farmers leader Willy Leferink that police had "taken several days" to respond to advice the cows were missing. Leferink said he had been told the cows were "still there on July 10".

"We only had solid data last Thursday (August 25) and even the Friday," Saunders said. It had been just a "hunch" numbers were down until then. The police had been advised and the response had been "phenomenal", Saunders said.

He declined to further discuss events because of the police investigation.

FARMERS UNEASY

The incident has further spooked Canterbury farmers who in December learned of the theft of 120 dairy animals from three South Canterbury farms.

In March nine cattle were stolen from a North Canterbury farm.

The country's second-biggest milk processor after Fonterra, Open Country Dairy, said new, unscheduled milk from 500 cows coming on-stream would be quickly picked up by a dairy company.

"Someone would notice it. It would be very difficult to do," said chief executive Steve Koekemoer.

It was also unlikely an unscheduled influx of in-calf dairy cows to a meat processor would go unnoticed, said observers. The thieves would run into problems in either case with the matter of the cows' ear-tags,required under New Zealand's national identification traceability law (Nait) for cattle and deer. These could be removed but replacing them with new tags to make a sale would be a challenge because newly-issued tags would carry recent birth dates which would not match the age of the cattle.

Police said Nait tag sales were being investigated.

The missing cow case has highlighted rural residents' concerns about timely police responses to reports of theft and trespass.

Canterbury district police commander Superintendent John Price was asked by NZ Farmer to respond to claims by Leferink that Ashburton people, especially rural residents, were fed-up with a police lack of response to complaints about local crime, and that police had taken "several days" to respond to the mass missing dairy cow report.

In a written response Price said: "Canterbury police encourage all rural residents to report all instances of crime and suspicious activity.

"We take all reports seriously and assess each case on the information received, in order to respond appropriately. Anyone who witnesses suspicious vehicles, activity or people on or around their properties is asked to call 111 immediately.

"If possible make note of the vehicle's registration number and a description of the vehicle and what it was carrying.....

"For crimes such as theft, which particularly on rural properties may be discovered some time after the fact, police encourage people to notify them as soon as they can, and every step possible is taken in order to follow up."

