Awards to add glam to Rural Games

New sports awards ceremony to put on the ritz for Rural Games

Paul Mitchell Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith and Hilux Rural Games organiser Nicky Vallender unveil signs promoting the 2017 Rural Games in The Square.

A new annual sports award is set to add a little ritz to the next Rural Games.

The inaugural Norwood New Zealand Rural Sports Awards were announced on Friday, with a black-tie awards ceremony and gala dinner at Awapuni Racecourse set for the eve of Manawatu's first Hilux Rural Games in March 2017.

The awards aim to raise the profile of traditional rural sports such as woodchopping, shearing, and sheepdog trials.

Rural Games Trust chairwoman, and Manawatu mayor, Margaret Kouvelis said the goal was to recognise the important role of rural sports in New Zealand culture.

"You can make a good case for our top rural sportspeople being among the best athletes in New Zealand. They represent the country with as much pride as those in more familiar sports but their achievements go largely unnoticed. These new awards aim to put that right," she said.

Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith said adding the new awards gave Manawatu's Games a point of difference from past Rural Games. It was a prestigious win for the region, with some big names attached to the event, he said.

A short list of award nominees will be selected for the award by a panel led by ex-All Blacks captain and World Cup-winning coach Sir Brian Lochore. The panel also has shearing champion Sir David Fagan and Olympic equestrian medallist Judy 'Tinks' Pottinger.

There are four categories: New Zealand Rural Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year, Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year and an award recognising contribution to the New Zealand rural sports industry.

Many of the nominees will also be competing in the Rural Games.

Manawatu secured the Games in February, moving them from Queenstown to Palmerston North and Feilding. The Games' signature Running of the Wools event, where hundreds of sheep are herded through the streets has been booked to coincide with Feilding's stock sales and farmers' market day.

The 2016 Games in Queenstown attracted about 14,000 people and Games founder Steve Hollander said he was confident the event would attract thousands more spectators in Palmerston North.

- Stuff