Dead cattle wash up on Dunedin beach

Dead cattle mysteriously wash up on Dunedin's St Clair Beach

St Clair Beach has seen three dead cattle wash up in mysterious circumstances.
NZPA/Ross Setford

Warning: Graphic image below

Up to three dead cattle have reportedly washed up on a Dunedin beach under mysterious circumstances.

Senior Sergeant Brian Benn said police were advised by locals that as many as three dead cattle were seen washed up on St Clair Beach on Saturday.

Up to three dead cattle reportedly washed up on Dunedin's St Clair Beach on Saturday.
SUPPLIED

Police could confirm one body was definitely found on the beach. 

The carcass was removed by a Dunedin City Council contractor before police arrived. 

It is not known where the animal came from.

"Police are conducting further enquires to determine where the cow carcasses have come from and how they came to be on St Clair Beach," Benn said.

