Comvita pursues e-commerce opportunities in China

A Comvita-branded store in China.

Comvita says it will not increase the number of company-branded stores or kiosks in China because e-commerce was the greatest growth area for its business.

In announcing a deal to buy a majority share in its Chinese distribution partner, the Tauranga-based company said it was the preferred way forward because it would provide a higher margin and bring the company closer to consumers.

Since 2004, in partnership with Shenzhen Comvita Natural Food Co (SCNF), Comvita has created 35 branded stores and 400 kiosks within department stores. Staff numbers have climbed to 200 as the business has experienced 30 per cent year-on-year growth.

Chief executive Scott Coulter said Comvita had three options: to stay the way it was, create a wholly owned subsidiary, or to continue to team up with its existing partner.

"We came to the conclusion that in China a joint venture is best. If a partnership is right it should work well, and our partner has been very committed," Coulter said.

The new arrangement will not see an increase in Comvita-branded stores or kiosks. The growth area was in e-commerce and would allow the company to capture an increased margin on sales.

Under the deal, Comvita will buy 51 per cent of the Shenzhen company by transferring 2.83 million shares at $10.60 per share to it.

Coulter said this showed the confidence of the Chinese partner in the future prospects of Comvita.

Shenzhen Comvita Natural Food Co is 80 per cent owned by Zhu Guangping. Zhu's wife, Li Wang, is a New Zealand citizen who owns 5.12 per cent of Comvita. Once the joint venture has been completed, the family will own 10 per cent of the health products company.

The remaining 566,000 shares would be issued to Lily Sun, the general manager and 80 per cent owner of SCNF.

