Farmers targeted by rustlers

On The Land Animal rustling is on the rise.

The theft of 500 dairy cows in Ashburton was not an isolated incident and stock rustling is on the rise, says a local MP.

While last month's theft was large, smaller losses were common, said Jo Goodhew, Rangitata MP and Associate Minister for Primary Industries.

Farmers were also concerned that they may be at risk if they confronted the offenders, who may have firearms, she said.

DAVID UNWIN/FAIRFAX NZ. Farmers are increasingly the victims of stock thefts.

