Farmers targeted by rustlers video

Animal rustling is on the rise.

The theft of 500 dairy cows in Ashburton was not an isolated incident and stock rustling is on the rise, says a local MP.

While last month's theft was large, smaller losses were common, said Jo Goodhew, Rangitata MP and Associate Minister for Primary Industries. 

Farmers were also concerned that they may be at risk if they confronted the offenders, who may have firearms, she said. 

Farmers are increasingly the victims of stock thefts.
* Police follow milk or meat theories in $2 million cow theft
* Bovine brainteaser - 500 cows rustled from Ashburton farm

 

