Rustlers slit pet cow's throat, take legs for meat

Dominico Zapata Fairfax Media NZ A pet cow was butchered by street light in the night. The farmers are upset that someone would do this.

The grisly slaughter of a pet dairy cow that was dismembered for meat has left a South Waikato farming couple fearful.

Thieves armed with a gun and knives broke into Bev and Trevor Bayly's 172-hectare farm early one morning and slit the throat of their "friendly" Jersey.

When attempts to shoot the cow dead went wrong, the rustlers took to the animal with knives, cutting off the legs before leaving the carcass behind at the property between Wharepapa South and Arohena, near Putaruru.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/FAIRFAX NZ Bev and Trevor Bayly's pet Jersey cow was butchered early one morning, not long before milking.

They were alerted by a neighbour on the Saturday morning and arrived to find the warm remains.

"We were pretty devastated, really. It was pretty gruesome."

READ MORE:

* Cattle rustlers take $10,000 worth of stock from North Canterbury farm

* 'Millions' lost in stock thieves

* Who's stealing all the cows? More cattle go missing in South Canterbury

* Taranaki rural crime issues reach the top

* Farmers angry as stock rustling grows

* Stock rustling costing up to $120m a year

* Charges over $240,000 stock thefts

BAYLY FAMILY Rustlers left the remains of a friendly pet Jersey cow after hacking the legs and rump off.

Given the body was still warm, Bev believes the killing must have happened in the early hours, around 4am on the September 3.

Only moments earlier, staff had been moving the main herd for milking.

"It's out of the blue and has left us feeling uneasy because it happened not long before the cows were taken out of the paddock for milking.

"We are most concerned for the safety of our staff if people with guns and knives are coming on to our property under the cover of darkness in the early hours of the morning."

Federated Farmers Waikato president Chris Lewis said rustling is always a concern for farmers.

"To have four legs cut off is a bit random. Clearly it wasn't a well-planned operation, but this is the type of thing farmers have to put up with."

It is likely the rustlers panicked and whipped the legs off quickly.

"Sadly, these culprits know unless they strike the unluckiest day of their lives, they aren't going to get caught.

"People running around with guns and not being a good shot is pretty dangerous. Another foot off and the bullet could have travelled to where someone was working."

A neighbour noticed the body in the paddock next to the highway and alerted the couple about 9am.

"It's right next to an intersection on the road, about four paddocks from the house, so they have obviously climbed over the fence and come into the paddock.

"They tried to shoot her, but they did it in the wrong place, so they cut her throat and then they cut all four legs off.

"It was the rump and the shoulder, so they clearly did it for meat - but she's a Jersey cow and Jersey meat is not good for eating."

The three-year-old Jersey was a "friendly pet", making her an easy target, Bev said. She was among a herd of 250 cows at the time.

"She wouldn't run away. She would probably come up for a pat."

The Baylys tried to report the crime to the local police station on the Saturday, but no one answered. Not thinking it was an emergency, Bev didn't call 111 and instead went into the station later to report the theft.

They have yet to hear back from police.

Rustling is a year-round problem, but spring time is more popular for rustling animals such as deer grazing fresh pastures, he said.

There are also major dangers in consuming meat that is not properly farmed and killed, Lewis said.

"It can make you really ill.

"I would be a brave person to feed stolen meat like that to a family - it could be under drench treatment times. There's good reason government rules are in place."

Earlier this month, 500 cattle were rustled from an Ashburton farm.

The disappearance of the herd worth about $1 million had left police scratching their heads.

Lewis said some farmers are frustrated police do not seem to take their reports of livestock rustling seriously, but he urges rural people to report all incidents regardless.

He also urges all farmers to be vigilant and keep an eye out for unusual activity or vehicles.

- Stuff