Raid over cow thefts

Police search property over Ashburton cow thefts

A dairy farm is likely $2 million out of pocket after 500 of its cows were stolen.
A dairy farm is likely $2 million out of pocket after 500 of its cows were stolen.

Police have searched a property in relation to the disappearance of 500 cows in Canterbury.

Police were notified on August 25 that up to 500 cows had been stolen from an Ashburton farm.

Farm administrator Pennie Saunders said she noticed "things weren't adding up as cows were coming back in".

The dairy farm, which usually had about 1300 cattle, was 500 cows light.

On Monday, Ashburton Senior Sergeant Scott Banfield said police were continuing to investigate the case after searching the Ashburton property of a "person of interest" on Friday.

No arrests were made as a result of the search.

Banfield said last week it was "highly unlikely" the cows had been stolen over a short period of time.

"If any offence has taken place it would have been progressed gradually over months."

He said the theft served as a reminder for farmers to take security seriously.

"A lot of reported thefts are committed by opportunist criminals simply looking for that insecure shed or farm vehicle with the keys in the ignition.

"When employing farm staff carry out due diligence around any applicants to minimise the risk to their business and livelihood."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Canterbury police by calling 03 363 7400. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 - Stuff

