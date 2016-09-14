A sadly typical NZ death

A New Zealand death? Kids continue to be killed by farm bikes

SUPPLIED Invercargill schoolboy Charlie Vercoe, 6, died after crashing a quad bike on a farm.

A farm bike death is sudden and excruciating.

It can involve asphyxiation, drowning, or a severe head or spinal injury.

It has happened to dozens of New Zealand children, with many more critically injured.

SUPPLIED A mangled quad bike after an accident near Geraldine, in South Canterbury.

More than 100 children hurt themselves on quad and farm bikes annually, according to ACC figures.

About 28 are hospitalised. Between three and six die each year.

After swimming, farm bikes – particularly quad bikes – lead to more child deaths than any other recreational activity in New Zealand.

Despite pleas from former children's commissioner Dr Russell Wills, former chief coroner Neil MacLean, and various doctors and safety groups, the law does not prevent children from riding quad bikes.

While countries such as the US, Canada and Australia have tightened rules regarding children riding quad bikes, no such measures have happened here.

In New Zealand's large rural population, children growing up around farm bikes is normal.

DAVID WHITE/FAIRFAX NZ Brooklyn Grigg's quad bike being recovered after his death.

But it contributes to a problem that has not improved, despite regular calls for stronger rules or an outright ban on children using quad bikes.

"For rural communities . . . this has become a way of life, and there was some resistance to these sorts of bans from the farming community," paediatrician Dr Nick Baker said.

"But actually, these vehicles are extremely dangerous."

Records show a 4-year-old passenger on a farm bike was garrotted by a wire strung between trees, dying in Starship Hospital from severe spinal injuries.

Others had the life crushed out of them when pinned beneath a machine 10 times their weight, or drowned after becoming trapped underwater.

Between 2002 and 2012, 33 children were killed on off-road vehicles, a 2014 study co-authored by Baker found. Children in urban areas were four times less likely to die in such incidents.

"For every child that dies, there is probably between 12 and 20 who are significantly injured," Baker said.

"Some of those will be permanent, like spinal cord injuries with paralysis, or brain damage from head injuries. They're not minor."

On Saturday, a Southland girl was seriously injured after she was hit by a car while driving a farm bike on a public road.

SUPPLIED Rhys Mair, 17, died following a quad bike accident near Martinborough.

Last month, 5-year-old Brooklyn Grigg drove into a creek and was fatally crushed beneath his child-sized quad bike north of Auckland.

Baker said legislation banning children from adult quad bikes "would help", but even bikes marketed towards children – some of which go up to 45kmh – were dangerous and effectively unregulated.

"If you're five or six or seven, you may be able to drive when everything is going right, but as soon as the unexpected happens your reflex may not be the right reflex."

SUPPLIED Brooklyn Grigg, 5, died when the quad bike he was riding overturned in a creek in Kumeu, northwest Auckland.

Every day on farms across New Zealand, children ride on quad bikes, despite manufacturers' guidelines warning against doing so.

Federated Farmers has long opposed a ban on quad bikes, but generally warns against children using them.

Health and safety spokeswoman Katie Milne said previously she favoured a common sense approach to health and safety, rather than strict regulation.

SUPPLIED Robbie McKenzie, 14, died in a quad bike accident outside Kaikohe.

Because a farm can be both a home and a workplace, children are bound to find their way onto the farm with their parents.

Finding the balance between the practicality realities of farming and keeping people safe was increasingly difficult, farm safety consultant D'arcy Palmer said.

"Worksafe frown deeply on children on quad bikes, putting passengers on quad bikes. I don't know how they're going to solve that one, because everyone does it."

His company audits farms, and the vast majority were not fully compliant with health and safety rules, he said.

Strict rules – such as an outright ban on children being on quad bikes – could effectively bar children from farms, which would make things worse in the long run.

About 80 per cent of workers on his clients' farms did not come from a farming background, which was where unsafe practices were most prevalent, he said.

"That's where we're having the incidents. If you take children out of the workplace, the statistics are going to go mad. At the end of the day, a child on the farm learns very quickly.

"Children should be allowed on farms, I'm a great believer in that . . . but it's a complex issue."

FARM BIKES AND THE LAW

Authorities recommend children do not ride quad bikes, but there is not law preventing it.

ACC guidelines state children should not ride adult-sized bikes.

They should always wear a helmet, and should not be a passenger on a quad bike unless it's built for two people.

SERIOUS AND FATAL FARM BIKE INCIDENTS

August 2016, Auckland: Brooklyn Grigg, 5, drowned in a creek after being trapped beneath his child-sized quad bike.

July 2016, Waikato: Aleesha Tait, 19, died after being hit by a car while driving between farm races.

April 2015, Kaikohe: Robbie McKenzie, 14, drowned in a drain whilst pinned beneath quad bike.

April 2014, Tai Tapu: Timothy MacAvoy, 4, died from severe spinal injuries after being thrown from a quad bike driven by an adult.

January 2014, Invercargill: Charlie Vercoe, 6, died after becoming trapped beneath an adult-sized quad bike in a ditch.

January 2013, Waimarama: Ashlee Shorrock, 6, suffered a fractured skull after falling from a bike driven by her father.

December 2012, Catlins: Rowan Parker, 16, died after falling 150 metres down a cliff on his first quad bike ride.

October 2012, Wairarapa: Shane White, 10, died after becoming trapped beneath quad bike.

April 2012, Tapawera: Sarah Macdonald, 5, died after driving two-wheeled farm bike into a fence.

January 2012, Rakaia: Xanthia Whyborn, 6, died from serious head injuries after she was thrown from a quad bike driven by her father.

November 2010, Westport: Renee McNelis, 17, died after becoming pinned beneath a quad bike.

February 2010, Paeroa: Blake Fowlie, 11, died after being hit by a ute whilst riding his trailbike.

August 2005, Taranaki: Molly Vanner, 4, died after her skull was crushed beneath the adult-sized farm bike she had been driving.

October 2006, Kerikeri: [Name unknown], 9, crushed beneath quad bike driven by his older brother.

October 2004, Waitara: Jayden Bond-King, 12, found dead beneath an over-turned quad bike on his family's farm.

August 2002, Te Rapa: Amanda Pearse, 14, tipped off bike into electric fence, then crushed to death.

- Stuff