Europeans fans of NZ venison

Venison trial tantalises European tastebuds over summer

Vaughan Brookfield Alliance Group predicts fewer deer being processed for the next two to three years.

A campaign designed to encourage Europeans to eat venison in the summer shows there is potential to sell more high-quality product at a premium price out of the game season.

Alliance Group has just completed a trial with Belgium retailer Metro Cash & Carry to promote Alliance Cervena venison as a summer product to Europe's food service sector.

The co-operative sent weekly shipments of chilled venison processed at its Makarewa and Smithfield plants to Belgium from April through to August this year.

Traditionally the European season for catching and eating game is from September to December, with New Zealand chilled venison running into competition with local product during that period.

Outside of these months, most New Zealand venison exported is lower value frozen meat.

Metro partnered with Belgium's Jeunes Restaurateurs, a network of young and upcoming chefs, who tried venison on their menus and promoted and endorsed the product.

Alliance marketing manager Terry O'Connell said the co-operative was encouraged by the programme's progress and planned to repeat the exercise next year.

"There was enthusiasm from the chefs to try out new and interesting menu ideas featuring Alliance Cervena, particularly as a summer option and the feedback was positive.

"It demonstrated that there is potential to position Alliance Cervena away from the European game season, to being a premium meat that is consumed year-round."

The programme targeted the food service sector, including chefs, hotels and restaurants, with demonstrations and tastings. There were also in-store displays, advertising, mail-outs, special offers, social media activity and a two-day farm-themed workshop, which showcased selected products to 80 chefs in June.

The trial shipment to Belgium included legs, French rack and tenderloins.

O'Connell said the trial represented an important first step in the co-operative's plan to generate additional value for farmer-shareholders by promoting Alliance Cervena to customers as a summer meat.

"Supply is not currently aligned with the peak-demand opportunity and there is a limited window for peak returns so this trial is a vital part of our venison programme."

The venison marketing initiative is part of the $16 million Passion2Profit (P2P) programme over seven years.

P2P is a joint venture between the New Zealand deer industry and the Ministry for Primary Industries under the Primary Growth Partnership.

The venture is intended to be a major shift in terms of product innovation and market development.

One issue which hindered the launch of the programme was the interruption from the Brussels terrorist attack on March 22.

Alliance general manager marketing Murray Brown said the initial trial had been delayed because of the terrorist attack but it was able to be rescheduled.

Brown said it was important to find new marketing avenues for venison to get more value for their product.

Venison numbers in the next two to three years looked like they would be lower because farmers were retaining their hinds, so meat companies needed to produce more value from lower numbers, he said.

