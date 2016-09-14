Aussie Woolworths' switch from local to New Zealand avocados angers growers

Goodfood.com.au For the best avocado on toast, grill a thick slice of sourdough.

Australian avocado growers say Sydney could be in for a glut of poorer quality avocados, after Woolworths made changes to its supply chain earlier than expected.

Avocados Australia has called out the supermarket chain for not consulting with its suppliers after it stopped sourcing locally grown Australian avocados for most of its Queensland stores, to be replaced by New Zealand avocados.

The decision came as local industry figures forecast growers would supply around six million avocados per week in September, with harvests up to Christmas expected to result in more than 17,000 tonnes of avocados, or 85 million avocados.



"Australian growers are very disappointed Woolworths has stopped sourcing locally grown avocados for most of its Queensland stores already, given the large volumes of Australian fruit that are currently available," said John Tyas, Avocados Australia CEO.

123RF Australian growers are complaining that Woolworths brought in Kiwi avocados one month too soon.

READ MORE:

* Price of avocados highest in 11 years

* Avocado prices remain high, but no shortage: supermarkets

* Freak weather blamed for Taranaki avocado shortage

* How to grow your own avocados

* Avocado injuries keep medical staff busy

While Australian avocado growers produce fruit all year round, the country's supply in spring and summer is always boosted by avocados imported from New Zealand.

But Australian growers are complaining that Woolworths brought in imports one month too soon.

ROBERT CHARLES/ FAIRFAX NZ Australians are eating more avocados, with consumption steadily increasing to an annual per capita consumption at around 3.2 kg per person.

"Our real issue is they have just switched over too early to New Zealand fruit, which could potentially lead to a collapse in September. When there is a glut of fruit, it might be cheaper for consumers, but they can end up with poorer quality fruit," he said.

Tyas said growers were "really disappointed with the lack of communication from Woolies, in advance of making this decision".

"We just don't know the possible impact at the moment. Hopefully if the supermarket chains plan their sourcing schedules better from here we can manage it without a market crash like we had four years ago."



In 2011 Australia experienced an oversupply of avocados from both Australia and New Zealand that left large quantities of fruit unable to be sold.

BRENT HOFACKER/123RF Avocado toast with salt and feta. From September until Christmas Australian growers are expected to harvest more than 85 million avocados.

One Australian grower, who has asked not be named, said the news from Woolworths was disappointing, "because there is still a lot of Australian fruit, and it was forecast".

At his 100-hectare farm he expects a 15 per cent loss in profit this month.

"Most of my fruit goes into Victoria, but Woolworths' decision has pushed all the Queensland growers into Victorian and NSW markets," he said, adding that he relied on the big chains buying his fruit.

He said a "fair percentage" of growers would have to rely on a different market than usual, while taking a lower price.



"All of Western Australia is hurting, the tri-states, NSW, and there are still growers in Queensland picking."

A Woolworths spokesperson said feedback they had received suggested high-quality avocado numbers were in fact down this season by around 40 per cent, prompting it to take additional fruit from New Zealand.



"This is the case in Queensland at the moment. We do this at times when pressure is particularly high on domestic supply and to ensure we always have sufficient stock," he said.

The supermarket's spokesperson said it was in constant discussion with all its growers around Australia.

"This means we are aware early if we need to source additional stock to supplement supply and helps to ensure we have great quality fruit on the shelves for our customers."

Woolworths is still taking 100 per cent Australian avocados from local growers in the Townsville area and 18 stores in Queensland have local supply. All other states are unaffected.

Tyas said he could not comment on Woolworths' data around high-quality avocados, but said even if numbers were down, "they are obviously talking historically rather than in the future.

"What's happening now to the end of year is what we are focused on, so their figures are a bit irrelevant."

In January this year consumers were paying up to $7 for one avocado, after West Australian growers decided to shift more of their fruit to the pre-Christmas period, in the belief that demand for avocados would drop after Christmas.

Hass avocados at Woolworths are currently selling at two for A$4 ($4.12), or A$2.40 ($2.47) each.

Countdown New Zealand is selling avocados online at two for $4, $2.29 each or prepacked for $4.49.

- Sydney Morning Herald