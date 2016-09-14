Black lab is now lamb's best friend video

Akayla Jones has a pet Lamb and Dog that are great friends.

Dogs usually have a dominating role over sheep, but not Cruise the black labrador from New Plymouth.

Cruise has adopted two-week-old lamb Mr Peabody as his own and the two are now inseparable, frolicking in their residential Waitara backyard.

Akayla Jones,4, named the lamb and plays with him and Cruise as much as possible.

Kayla Jones, her pet lamb Peabody and pet dog are all best friends.
"I think Mr Peabody thinks Cruise is his mum," she said.

"He even tried to get a drink of milk from him when he first came home."

Cruise and Mr Peabody get on like a house on fire.
Mr Peabody and Cruise chase each other round the backyard like a pair of dogs while Akayla follows behind.

"I think he thinks he's a dog," she said. 

"I'm going to miss him when he has to go back to the farm.

Mr Peabody will stay with the family until he's old enough to eat grass.
"But we got a new lamb just like him."

Akayla and the two unlikely animal friends get on like a house fire, mother Tash Combes said. 

"We bought home Mr Peabody from dad's farm a couple of weeks ago," she said.

"Ever since then he just follows Cruise round whereever he goes, they play in the backyard, eat together and even sometimes sleep together.

"I think he's taken on Cruise as his mother."

Combes said Mr Peabody's mother died and Akayla begged her to let them look after him until he could stomach grass.

"He'll go back to the farm once he's big enough but for now we're just hand feeding him with a bottle," she said. 

"He's only just starting to take little mouthfuls of grass now."

In the last few days the family have adopted another lamb only a few days old, also orphaned from Combe's father's farm.

"That one we've called Emmett and he's also latched on to Cruise," she said. 

"I don't know what it is about lambs, maybe they just see another large animal and assume it's their mum."

