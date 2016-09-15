Killed doing homekill work

Man dies during homekill job at Carterton, Wairarapa

The homekill business on Andersons Line, Carterton.
A man has died during a workplace accident at a Wairarapa homekill butchery business.

Police have not yet released the cause of death of the man in Carterton.

It appears the man had been carrying out a homekill as the animal was suspended from a crane on the back of a truck.

The animal has come loose from the hook on the crane, struck the victim, who has then hit the truck.

Police investigators are on the scene.

Senior sergeant Mike Sutton confirmed that a person had died at the scene on Thursday morning.

Sutton said a vehicle was in close proximity to the victim, but he would not elaborate on what may have happened.

WorkSafe NZ had been notified of the death and is making initial enquiries.

 

