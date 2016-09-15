Killed on farm

Man dies on farm in Carterton

The homekill business on Andersons Line, Carterton.
FAIRFAX NZ

A man has died during a workplace accident at a Wairarapa homekill butchery business.

Police have not yet released the cause of death of the man in Carterton.

It appears the man had been carrying out a homekill as the animal was suspended from a crane on the back of a truck.

Police investigators are on the scene.

Senior sergeant Mike Sutton confirmed that a person had died at the scene on Thursday morning.

Sutton said a vehicle was in close proximity to the victim, but he would not elaborate on what may have happened.

WorkSafe NZ had been notified of the death and is making initial enquiries.

 

